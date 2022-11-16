OnePlus 8 series, comprising the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8T, has reportedly started receiving an update to Android 13. After OnePlus rolled out the update to Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus 10 Pro in September, the OnePlus 9 lineup followed suit in November. OnePlus 8 series smartphones in China run the same software "skin" as their Oppo counterparts. Hence, Chinese OnePlus 8 series customers have reportedly started receiving an update to stable ColorOS 13. Meanwhile, global users have begun to get the OxygenOS 13 update on their OnePlus 8 series smartphones.

According to a report by ITHome, the latest Android 13-based update is around 5.72GB in size, and brings OnePlus's "aquamorphic" design, which is said to be inspired by nature and it features, to the OnePlus 8 series. Meanwhile, XDA reports that the OxygenOS 13 update for the OnePlus 8 series is now rolling out to international users.

ColorOS 13 running on Android 13, was first introduced by Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on August 30 during the Oppo Developer Conference 2022. Meanwhile, OxygenOS 13 is also based on Android 13, and was first rolled out to the company's flagship OnePlus 10 Pro in September.

The updates introduce the company's Quantum Animation Engine 4.0 with a new behaviour recognition feature, real-world physical motions in animations, and optimised fonts, amongst other aesthetic, connectivity, personalisation, security and privacy, health and digital wellbeing, performance optimisation, and gaming experience related upgrades.

The latest OxygenOS 13 and ColorOS 13 updates for the OnePlus 8 series also feature an automatic image-blurring feature for any sensitive information detected on screenshots taken on the OnePlus device that is similar to Samsung's “Privacy Detection” tool, which also notifies users of sensitive data on screenshots.

OnePlus 8 series users can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates.

Earlier this month OnePlus began rolling out OxygenOS 13 updates to its OnePlus 9 series smartphones to users who participated in the Open Beta Program.

