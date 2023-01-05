OnePlus 11 Pro — the rumored high-end successor to the OnePlus 10 Pro — will not be launched by the company, according to a senior company executive. The company recently launched the OnePlus 11 in China, and the handset has broken the company's pre-sales booking records in the country, the executive said. The OnePlus 11 is set to launch outside China at the company's OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event, which is scheduled to take place on February 7.

In a response to a user asking about the high-end phone on Weibo, OnePlus President Li Jie said "There is no OnePlus 11Pro, but OnePlus 11 is a mobile phone in place" (translated from Chinese) on Wednesday (via TechGoing). Li Jie replied to user "apmon" (translated) who commented on his Weibo post announcing that the OnePlus 11 pre-sales had broken the company's booking records.

The OnePlus 11 was launched in China on Wednesday priced at CNY 3,999, CNY 4,399, and CNY 4,899 for 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants respectively. The new flagship phone sports a 120Hz 2K LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen. It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support and an AAC-backed Bionic Vibration motor. The OnePlus 11 5G is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with an Adreno 740 GPU and up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

For photos and videos, the phone ships with a triple rear camera comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilization (OIS) support, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX58 ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 lens and a 32-megapixel portrait sensor. It has a 16-megapixel sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens, for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13 on top. The connectivity options on the OnePlus 11 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, GPS, and NFC. It will debut in India at the company's OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event on February 7.

