OnePlus 11 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 January 2023 14:09 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11 5G is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W flash charging

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11 was launched on January 4
  • The handset is currently available for pre-sale in China
  • The OnePlus 11 will go on sale in China on January 9

OnePlus 11 Pro — the rumored high-end successor to the OnePlus 10 Pro — will not be launched by the company, according to a senior company executive. The company recently launched the OnePlus 11 in China, and the handset has broken the company's pre-sales booking records in the country, the executive said. The OnePlus 11 is set to launch outside China at the company's OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event, which is scheduled to take place on February 7.

In a response to a user asking about the high-end phone on Weibo, OnePlus President Li Jie said "There is no OnePlus 11Pro, but OnePlus 11 is a mobile phone in place" (translated from Chinese) on Wednesday (via TechGoing). Li Jie replied to user "apmon" (translated) who commented on his Weibo post announcing that the OnePlus 11 pre-sales had broken the company's booking records.

The OnePlus 11 was launched in China on Wednesday priced at CNY 3,999, CNY 4,399, and CNY 4,899 for 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants respectively. The new flagship phone sports a 120Hz 2K LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen. It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support and an AAC-backed Bionic Vibration motor. The OnePlus 11 5G is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with an Adreno 740 GPU and up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

For photos and videos, the phone ships with a triple rear camera comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilization (OIS) support, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX58 ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 lens and a 32-megapixel portrait sensor. It has a 16-megapixel sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens, for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13 on top. The connectivity options on the OnePlus 11 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, GPS, and NFC. It will debut in India at the company's OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event on February 7. 

Further reading: OnePlus 11 Pro, OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11 Specifications, OnePlus
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
