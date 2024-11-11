Technology News
OnePlus Ace 5 Series Tipped to Get Metal Middle Frame, Ceramic Body, 24GB RAM, More

OnePlus Ace 5 series is said to carry up to 24GB of RAM.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 November 2024 19:06 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is speculated to debut with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
  • OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is said to get a 6,500mAh battery
  • They could be launched by end of this year or early 2025
OnePlus seems to be preparing to launch the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro in China. The Chinese tech brand is yet to make an official announcement, but rumours about the duo continue to surface on the Web. As per a new leak, the OnePlus Ace 5 will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, an upgrade from the OnePlus Ace 3 which came with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The upcoming Ace 5 smartphones are also said to feature a metal middle frame.

OnePlus Ace 5 Series New Leak Reveals Specifications

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) on Weibo has suggested details of the unannounced OnePlus Ace 5 series. As per the post, the OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro will retain the camera module design of their predecessors. They are said to feature a metal middle frame, a ceramic body, and a large battery.

The post suggests that the OnePlus Ace 5 series will boast up to 24GB of RAM. The tipster states that the lineup will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, but only the OnePlus Ace 5 is expected to run on this chipset. The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is speculated to debut with an even more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The OnePlus Ace 5 series could launch by the end of this year or early next year. They are expected to bring upgrades over the OnePlus Ace 3 and OnePlus Ace 3 Pro.

OnePlus Ace 5 is tipped to come with BOE's 6.78-inch X2 8T LTPO 2D display with 1.5K resolution and a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel shooter. It could pack a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and a 6,300mAh battery. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is tipped to get a 6,500mAh battery. Both phones are said to support 100W wired charging.

 

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Ace 5 Series, OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comment
