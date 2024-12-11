OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro are all set to launch in China on December 12. As we wait for the formal launch, display and battery details of the standard model have surfaced on the web. According to the leak, the upcoming phone will be equipped with a 6,415mAh battery, which is significantly larger than the one on its predecessor, the OnePlus Ace 3. The handset could feature the same 1.5K resolution display as the predecessor. The OnePlus Ace 5 is confirmed to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

OnePlus Ace 5 Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station leaked the purported specifications of the OnePlus Ace 5 on Weibo. As per the leak, it will feature a 6.78-inch BOE X2 8T LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution. The OnePlus 13 sports a high-end BOE X2 display. The OnePlus Ace 3 also has a similar 6.78-inch Oriental AMOLED LTPO screen with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The OnePlus Ace 5 is said to pack a 6,415mAh battery with 80W charging support. The OnePlus Ace 3 carries a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The upcoming phone is tipped to feature a metal middle frame, a crystal shield glass, and a ceramic body. It is also said to be equipped with a three-stage alert slider.

The OnePlus Ace 5 series is already confirmed to launch in China on December 12 in China at 2:30pm local time (12:00pm IST). The company has posted the first images of the phone showing its flat display, slim bezels and hole punch design. It is teased to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

The OnePlus Ace 3 was released in global markets outside China as the OnePlus 12R. We can speculate that the OnePlus Ace 5 is anticipated to come with the OnePlus 13R moniker in global markets.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.