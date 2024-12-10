OnePlus has announced the launch date of the OnePlus Ace 5 series. The OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro will be introduced on the company's home turf this week. The OnePlus Ace 5 is confirmed to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC will power the Ace 5 Pro. They will offer upgrades over the OnePlus Ace 3 and OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. The standard OnePlus Ace 5 will likely be rebranded as OnePlus 13R for global markets.

OnePlus Ace 5 Series Launch Date Revealed

The Chinese tech brand took to Weibo to announce that the OnePlus Ace 5 series will be unveiled on December 12 in China at 2:30pm local time (12:00pm IST). OnePlus's Weibo post said the OnePlus Ace 5 will bring a leading mobile game experience and the game performance is daring to change the world. This machine-translated text from Chinese gives us a fair idea about how the company wants to position the upcoming phones.

OnePlus Ace 5 Series Launch Announcement

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus recently shared the first images of the OnePlus Ace 5 showing its flat display, slim bezels, and a hole-punch cutout for a selfie shooter. It is expected to feature a metal middle frame.

The base OnePlus Ace 5 is teased to draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the Pro variant will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.82-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It could house a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is expected to use an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The Pro model is likely to support 100W fast charging.

Since the OnePlus Ace 3 is available internationally as the OnePlus 12R it is believed that the Ace 5 will be rebranded as OnePlus 13R in markets outside China. The Ace 5 Pro might not see a global launch.