OnePlus recently confirmed that it will release the OnePlus Ace 6 on October 27 alongside the flagship OnePlus 15. With only a few days left until the launch event, the upcoming Ace series smartphone has allegedly surfaced on the Geekbench website, revealing its model number, chipset and RAM details. Meanwhile, OnePlus has officially disclosed the colour options and specifications of the phone. The OnePlus Ace 6 is expected to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It could pack a 7,800mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging support.

A listing for an unknown OnePlus handset on Geekbench with the model number PLQ110, has been published on the benchmarking platform. It is believed to be the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6, and the benchmark results show that the handset scored 3,050 points in the single core test and 9,440 points in the multi core test.

OnePlus PLQ110

Photo Credit: Screeshot/ Geekbench

The listing confirms the presence of an eight-core CPU on the OnePlus Ace 6 with a 3.53GHz base frequency and 4.32GHz peak frequency. These CPU speeds are associated with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The listing, which was published on October 21, reveals the presence of "14.76 GB" of RAM on the OnePlus Ace 6, which indicates that the handset will feature 16GB of RAM. It will also run on Android 16, and it is expected to arrive with Oppo's ColorOS 16 skin in China.

OnePlus Ace 6 Specifications (Expected)

Meanwhile, OnePlus has published a series of posters on Weibo, offering us a closer look at the Ace 6. It will be available in Black, Flash White and Quicksilver (translated from Chinese) colourways. It is confirmed to weigh 213g.

Past leaks claimed that the OnePlus Ace 6 will have a 165Hz refresh rate display with 1.5K resolution. It is expected to pack up to 1TB of storage. It is said to feature a 7,800mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging support. The OnePlus Ace 6 is likely to be equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

The OnePlus Ace 6 will be released in China on October 27 alongside the OnePlus 15. The launch event will start at 7pm local time (4:30 pm IST). Both phones are now available for pre-reservation in China via the Oppo e-Shop, JD.com and other e-commerce websites.

