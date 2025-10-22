OnePlus 15 will be launched in China on October 27, and it will arrive in India at a later date. The design, colour options and several key features of the upcoming handset have already been revealed ahead of the launch event next week. Now, the Shenzhen-based company has revealed the camera specifications of the flagship OnePlus 15. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and a 7,300mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

OnePlus 15 Camera Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus 15 will launch with major camera and imaging upgrades. It will feature Oppo's LUMO Condensed Light Imaging system (likely to be introduced globally as the DetailMax Engine) for enhanced clarity, colour accuracy, and light control across all photos, according to a post by the company on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website.

The triple rear camera setup of the upcoming OnePlus 15 will include a 50-megapixel Sony main camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. A new Master Mode will allow users to fine-tune colour tones and exposure for professional-level results, according to another Weibo post. The company has also confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will support 4K 120fps video recording.

The OnePlus 15 will debut several new performance technologies aimed at improving gaming and efficiency. It will feature the G2 gaming network chip for stronger connectivity, Android's first “Touch Display Sync” for faster touch response, and a new “Glacier” cooling system with aerogel insulation. The phone will also support “Inter-game Recharge” for faster charging between sessions.

The company has already revealed that the OnePlus 15 will be backed by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and a 7,300mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. It will come with a 1.5K BOE Flexible Oriental OLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate and Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. The handset will be sold in Absolute Black, Misty Purple and Sand Dune (translated from Chinese) shades.