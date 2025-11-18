OnePlus is back in the spotlight after a new Geekbench listing revealed key performance details of a device believed to be the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6T. The hardware suggests that the upcoming handset will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. The company is preparing to launch the phone in China this month. At the same time, OnePlus has started teasing the launch of the OnePlus 15R in India. Speculations suggest that it will be a rebadged version of the OnePlus Ace 6T.

OnePlus Ace 6T Specifications, Performance Details

A new OnePlus smartphone with model number PLR110 has appeared on the Geekbench database, and it is believed to be the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6T, according to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). The device records a single-core score of 2,981 and a multi-core score of 10,136, according to the listing.

The Geekbench listing shows the phone running Android 16, equipped with 16GB of RAM, and using a motherboard codenamed Canoe. It also confirms the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which features two cores clocked at 3.80GHz and six cores at 3.32GHz, paired with the Adreno 840 GPU.

OnePlus Ace 6T Launch: All We Know

OnePlus China President Louis Lee has already announced that the Ace 6T handset will launch in China this month. Pre-orders have begun, and it will be the first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, positioning it above the standard OnePlus Ace 6 that arrived in October. The chipset is expected to deliver performance slightly higher than the Snapdragon 8 Elite found in last year's flagship phones.

Official teasers show that the OnePlus Ace 6T will support a 165fps ultra-high frame rate and feature a boxy design with a flat display, flat sides and rounded corners. Promotional material also highlights the battery as a major feature, with leaks pointing to a large 8,000mAh capacity.

The OnePlus Ace series remains China-exclusive for now, but it may launch globally, including in India, as the OnePlus 15R, following hints shared during the OnePlus 15 global launch event. There might be slight variations between the Indian or global variants and their Chinese counterparts.

Notably, the OnePlus India website now features a “Coming Soon” microsite for the OnePlus 15R, using the same “Power On. Limits Off” tagline as the OnePlus 15. The teaser shows black and green colour options and a square rear camera module with vertically aligned sensors.

