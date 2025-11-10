Technology News
OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max Could Launch as OnePlus Ace 6T; Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC

OnePlus is expected partner with Genshin Impact to introduce a special edition of the purported OnePlus Ace 6T.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 November 2025 12:25 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 6 (pictured) is the successor to the OnePlus Ace 5

Highlights
  • The handset was earlier rumoured to launch as the OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max
  • It may offer up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage
  • OnePlus is tipped to partner with Genshin Impact for a special edition
OnePlus is rumoured to be developing a new Ace-series handset that could join its recently announced OnePlus Ace 6. The handset was previously anticipated to arrive as the OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max. However, a fresh leak suggests it may debut as the OnePlus Ace 6T. The handset is said to be the first phone in the industry to be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Meanwhile, OnePlus is also rumoured to collaborate with Genshin Impact for a special edition of the purported Ace 6T.

OnePlus Ace 6T Leak

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the purported OnePlus Ace 6T will be introduced as the brand's latest Ace-series smartphone. It is expected to bring back the ‘T' moniker for the first time since the OnePlus 8T in 2020. The handset is tipped to inherit the characteristics of the OnePlus 6T, which was introduced in 2018, bringing a high refresh rate screen, fast fingerprint unlocking, and a powerful processor.

oneplus ace 6t dcs OnePlus Ace 6T

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

Like the aforementioned handset, the purported OnePlus Ace 6T will be equipped with a similar set of features.

Meanwhile, another tipster claims that OnePlus will partner with Genshin Impact, the anime-style action role-playing game, to introduce a special edition of the purported OnePlus Ace 6T.

The handset is rumoured to become the first handset in the industry to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It is yet to be announced by Qualcomm, but it may come with Qualcomm's Oryon CPU. It is said to have an octa-core architecture, comprising two cores clocked at 3.8GHz and six cores operating at 3.32GHz. The SoC is tipped to be accompanied by an Adreno 840 GPU.

Apart from this, the OnePlus Ace 6T could be equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The handset may come in three colourways — Electric Purple, Flash Black, and Shadow Green.

While its launch timeline remains under wraps, the purported OnePlus Ace 6T is expected to go official in China this month.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
