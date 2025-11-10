Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition is available in an Aston Martin Racing Green shade.
Photo Credit: Realme
Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition has been launched in China. While it shares the same hardware features as the standard Realme GT 8 Pro, this limited-edition model stands out with an Aston Martin green finish and the iconic silver-wing logo on the back. It arrives in a custom-designed box that includes exclusive accessories like an Aston Martin-themed phone case and a race car-shaped SIM ejector tool. The device offers F1-inspired wallpapers and camera watermarks. The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and features a 7,000 mAh battery.
The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition is priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 68,000) for the single 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant in China. It is available in the Aston Martin Racing Green shade.
For comparison, the regular Realme GT 8 Pro costs CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 64,000) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage model. The India launch of Realme GT 8 Pro is scheduled for November 20. Given that the Realme GT 7 Limited Edition debuted globally and in India at the same time, it's likely the Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition will also reach the Indian market alongside the standard model.
Realme teamed up with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team to launch the Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition. It features Aston Martin's iconic green finish, a silver wing logo, and “Aramco Formula One Team” branding on the back. The phone arrives in a special box with exclusive accessories like a customised racing car assembly kit, F1 car-shaped SIM ejector pin, two themed phone cases, a square camera module design, and an adapter.
The company has provided custom F1-inspired UI elements, wallpapers, and camera watermarks on the GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition to distinguish it from the standard version. However, it carries the same core specifications as the regular Realme GT 8 Pro.
The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition runs on realme UI 7.0 and features a 6.79-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,136 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It has a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset under the hood, paired with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.
For optics, the Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition has a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel Ricoh GR anti-glare primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera.
For selfies and video chats, the Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Like the standard model, the special edition smartphone has a custom-designed rear camera module with interchangeable lens modules.
The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition features an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports facial recognition. The handset has an IP69+IP68+IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It measures 161.80x76.87x8.20mm and weighs 218g.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement