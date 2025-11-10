Technology News
Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Launched With Racing-Inspired Design, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition is available in an Aston Martin Racing Green shade.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 November 2025 10:59 IST
Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Launched With Racing-Inspired Design, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition features an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition runs on realme UI 7.0
  • It has a F1 car-shaped SIM ejector pin
  • Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition has 7,000mAh battery
Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition has been launched in China. While it shares the same hardware features as the standard Realme GT 8 Pro, this limited-edition model stands out with an Aston Martin green finish and the iconic silver-wing logo on the back. It arrives in a custom-designed box that includes exclusive accessories like an Aston Martin-themed phone case and a race car-shaped SIM ejector tool. The device offers F1-inspired wallpapers and camera watermarks. The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and features a 7,000 mAh battery.

Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Price

The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition is priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 68,000) for the single 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant in China. It is available in the Aston Martin Racing Green shade.

For comparison, the regular Realme GT 8 Pro costs CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 64,000) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage model. The India launch of Realme GT 8 Pro is scheduled for November 20. Given that the Realme GT 7 Limited Edition debuted globally and in India at the same time, it's likely the Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition will also reach the Indian market alongside the standard model.

Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Specifications

Realme teamed up with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team to launch the Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition. It features Aston Martin's iconic green finish, a silver wing logo, and “Aramco Formula One Team” branding on the back. The phone arrives in a special box with exclusive accessories like a customised racing car assembly kit, F1 car-shaped SIM ejector pin, two themed phone cases, a square camera module design, and an adapter.

The company has provided custom F1-inspired UI elements, wallpapers, and camera watermarks on the GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition to distinguish it from the standard version. However, it carries the same core specifications as the regular Realme GT 8 Pro.

The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition runs on realme UI 7.0 and features a 6.79-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,136 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It has a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset under the hood, paired with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

For optics, the Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition has a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel Ricoh GR anti-glare primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera.

For selfies and video chats, the Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Like the standard model, the special edition smartphone has a custom-designed rear camera module with interchangeable lens modules.

The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition features an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports facial recognition. The handset has an IP69+IP68+IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It measures 161.80x76.87x8.20mm and weighs 218g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.79-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1,440x3,136 pixels
