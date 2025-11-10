Grand Theft Auto 5 is reportedly returning to PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue this month. GTA 5 has been added to Game Catalogue twice before. The open world crime title was released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013 and has since made its way to two subsequent console generations with graphical enhancements, new features, and new online content.

GTA 5 Coming to PS Plus

The information comes from Billbil-kun, known for their accurate leaks on games and gaming hardware. The tipster claimed in a Dealabs report Friday that GTA 5 would be one of the flagship titles added to PS Plus Game Catalogue in November.

The game will join PS Plus on November 18, the leaker said. Game Catalogue is available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier members.

No information is available on the rest of November's Game Catalogue lineup. Sony will likely announce the slate of games joining the service soon. As per the tipster, the PlayStation parent will confirm Game Catalogue titles for this month on November 12.

Grand Theft Auto 5 has been made available on PS Plus Game Catalogue twice before in 2023 and 2024. Game Catalogue titles are only available for a limited time before leaving the service. Other Rockstar Games titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition have also previously joined Game Catalogue.

With GTA 5 reportedly coming to PS Plus, PS5 users will get an opportunity to play the last Grand Theft Auto game before GTA 6 releases next year. GTA 5 remains immensely popular due to its GTA Online multiplayer component.

Last week, Rockstar Games announced it was delaying Grand Theft Auto 6 a second time to further polish the game and bring it up to expected standards. GTA 6 will now be released on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19, 2026.

The long-awaited follow-up to GTA 5 was revealed in December 2023 and was supposed to launch in fall 2025. Earlier this year, Rockstar delayed GTA 6 to May 26, 2026.