Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Timeline Leaked Again, May Arrive in January

Samsung reportedly dropped its plans for the Galaxy S26 Edge after the Galaxy S25 Edge's disappointing sales.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 10 November 2025 12:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Timeline Leaked Again, May Arrive in January

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is tipped to go on sale in early February 2026

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Models may feature 2nm Exynos 2600 or 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chips
  • Delay resolved after replacing the Edge with the Plus model
  • Galaxy S25 Edge sold 74 percent fewer units than the S25 Plus
Advertisement

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to unveil its next-generation Galaxy S26 series next year, with new leaks offering insight into its launch timeline. Contrary to earlier rumours of a delay, a recent report suggests that Samsung now plans to announce the Galaxy S26 lineup in late January 2026, with first sale expected to begin in February. The upcoming models are expected to feature Samsung's 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset in select regions, while other markets may receive variants powered by Qualcomm's 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Timeline Leaked Again

According to a report by Chosun Biz, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series of smartphones will likely launch in late January 2026. The report added that the flagship lineup is expected to go on sale in early February. 

Earlier reports indicated that the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series might be delayed, as the final product designs took longer to complete than expected. Among the upcoming models, the Galaxy S26+ was reportedly still undergoing development and required a bit more time to be fully ready.

A source familiar with Samsung Electronics reportedly clarified that the delay stemmed from the company's decision to replace the Edge model with a new Plus variant. This change extended the hardware testing process and nearly postponed the launch. However, the issue has since been resolved, and Samsung is now expected to proceed with its planned February 2026 release. 

Previous leaks suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series may be unveiled at its Galaxy Unpacked event, which is likely to take place in San Francisco, possibly on February 25, 2026. The handsets were expected to in early March, following a two-week pre-order phase.

The latest report suggests that Samsung dropped its plans for the Galaxy S26 Edge after the Galaxy S25 Edge recorded disappointing sales. To balance its lineup and avoid a major revenue shortfall, the company reportedly decided to bring back the S26+ model.

As of August 2025, Samsung reportedly sold 5.05 million units of the Galaxy S25+ within three months, compared to only 1.31 million units of the Galaxy S25 Edge. This means the Edge variant sold about 74 percent less than the Plus model, which Samsung had initially considered discontinuing.

Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light IP68-rated design
  • Smooth software experience loaded with AI
  • Impressive primary camera
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Bad
  • Lacks a dedicated telephoto camera
  • Average ultrawide camera performance
  • Gets too hot when using the camera
  • Throttles quickly under load
  • Battery life only lasts a day
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S26 launch timeline, Samsung Galaxy S26 first sale
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple M6 Pro, M6 Max MacBook Pro Models to Feature OLED Display, Slimmer Design and Touch Support by 2027: Mark Gurman
Grand Theft Auto 5 Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in November

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Timeline Leaked Again, May Arrive in January
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New Aadhaar App Launched for Android and iOS, Brings These Features
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Specifications Leaked Online; Could Run on This Chipset
  3. iQOO 15 May Come With Five Years OS Upgrades, Seven Years Security Update
  4. Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Debuts With Racing-Inspired Design
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Timeline Leaked Again
  6. OnePlus Rumoured to Partner With Genshin Impact for OnePlus Ace 6T
  7. Oppo Announces Launch of Reno 15 Series in China for This Date
  8. Oppo Reveals Storage Options, Colourways of Find X9 Series Ahead of Debut
  9. Apple May Bring Several New Satellite Connectivity Features to iPhone
  10. Google Pixel Watch 4 launches in India, available exclusively online on Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Rolling Out Media Hub to Easily Browse Shared Images, Videos and More Shared Across Chat: Report
  2. Microsoft Is Developing New AI Agents for Enterprises That Behave as Independent Users
  3. iQOO 15 to Come With Five Years OS Upgrades, Seven Years Security Update: Report
  4. Apple Reportedly Developing Satellite-Powered Maps, Photo Sharing via Satellite on iPhone
  5. UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App for Android and iOS Users, Makes It Easier to Store and Share ID
  6. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked Online: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, OLED Display, and More
  7. Apple Will Reportedly Pay Google $1 Billion Per Year to Use Gemini Model for Siri
  8. OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max Could Launch as OnePlus Ace 6T; Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Timeline Leaked Again, May Arrive in January
  10. Grand Theft Auto 5 Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in November
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »