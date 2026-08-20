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OnePlus Tipped to Launch a New 4G Phone Exclusively in India Next Month

OnePlus’ upcoming 4G smartphone is expected to be its last product in the country this year.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 August 2026 17:20 IST
OnePlus Tipped to Launch a New 4G Phone Exclusively in India Next Month

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus N6x features a 5-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • OnePlus’ new device could be its first 4G phone this year
  • OnePlus N6x features a MediaTek chipset
  • OnePlus has yet to confirm the launch of the new phone
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OnePlus N6x was launched in India earlier this year, at the end of July. The smartphone arrived as the tech firm's latest budget offering. However, the smartphone maker now appears to be gearing up to launch another budget handset in the country, according to a tipster. The new phone is said to feature only 4G connectivity, unlike other OnePlus handsets that were launched in India this year. It could potentially replace the OnePlus N6x as its new budget phone. Moreover, the OnePlus 4G phone is said to be the tech firm's last device to launch in India this year.

OnePlus' Next 4G Phone Might Launch in India in September

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), in a post on X, has shared details about an upcoming budget smartphone in India. The leaker said that OnePlus plans to launch a new 4G smartphone in the country in September. The smartphone is said to debut exclusively in India, similar to the tech firm's latest budget N series. Further, the leaker claims that the upcoming 4G handset could be the smartphone maker's last product to launch in the country.

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If this is true, then the next OnePlus phone could be the tech firm's first 4G handset to launch in India this year, since other offerings from the company ship with 5G and 4G LTE connectivity. However, since the smartphone maker has yet to confirm these details, one must read this with a pinch of salt. Moreover, the new 4G phone from OnePlus could replace the recently launched N series handset as the company's new budget offering.

For reference, the OnePlus N6x was launched in India on July 31 as the tech firm's latest budget handset, arriving at a starting price of Rs. 18,999 for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The higher-end 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration was launched with a price tag of Rs. 20,999. It was also the second model in the company's latest N lineup.

To recap, the 5G smartphone is equipped with a 6.8-inch HD+ (720 x 1,570 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 254 ppi pixel density, and up to 900 nits peak brightness. Moreover, the OnePlus N6x features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset. It is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired fast charging.

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Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 4G Phone, OnePlus N6x
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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