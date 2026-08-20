OnePlus N6x was launched in India earlier this year, at the end of July. The smartphone arrived as the tech firm's latest budget offering. However, the smartphone maker now appears to be gearing up to launch another budget handset in the country, according to a tipster. The new phone is said to feature only 4G connectivity, unlike other OnePlus handsets that were launched in India this year. It could potentially replace the OnePlus N6x as its new budget phone. Moreover, the OnePlus 4G phone is said to be the tech firm's last device to launch in India this year.

OnePlus' Next 4G Phone Might Launch in India in September

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), in a post on X, has shared details about an upcoming budget smartphone in India. The leaker said that OnePlus plans to launch a new 4G smartphone in the country in September. The smartphone is said to debut exclusively in India, similar to the tech firm's latest budget N series. Further, the leaker claims that the upcoming 4G handset could be the smartphone maker's last product to launch in the country.

If this is true, then the next OnePlus phone could be the tech firm's first 4G handset to launch in India this year, since other offerings from the company ship with 5G and 4G LTE connectivity. However, since the smartphone maker has yet to confirm these details, one must read this with a pinch of salt. Moreover, the new 4G phone from OnePlus could replace the recently launched N series handset as the company's new budget offering.

For reference, the OnePlus N6x was launched in India on July 31 as the tech firm's latest budget handset, arriving at a starting price of Rs. 18,999 for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The higher-end 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration was launched with a price tag of Rs. 20,999. It was also the second model in the company's latest N lineup.

To recap, the 5G smartphone is equipped with a 6.8-inch HD+ (720 x 1,570 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 254 ppi pixel density, and up to 900 nits peak brightness. Moreover, the OnePlus N6x features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset. It is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired fast charging.