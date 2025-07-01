OnePlus Nord CE 5 is set to launch in India on July 8. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the key features of the phone, including its chipset, camera, battery, and charging details. It will debut alongside the OnePlus Nord 5 and the OnePlus Buds 4 TWS earphones. OnePlus has confirmed the battery life of the earbuds. Availability details for the upcoming devices have also been revealed, and some specifications of the Nord 5 and Buds 4 have already been confirmed.

OnePlus Nord 5 Series, OnePlus Buds 4 Availability

The OnePlus Nord 5 will go on sale in India on July 9 at 12pm IST, while the Nord CE 5 handset will be available for purchase starting July 12 at 12am IST, the company confirmed in a press release. The upcoming smartphones, alongside the OnePlus Buds 4, will be available via the OnePlus India website, Amazon and offline OnePlus stores.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Key Features

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 will be equipped with a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset with an Mali-G615 GPU and LPDDR5X RAM. The smartphone will house a 7,100mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It is claimed to complete a full charge from one to 100 percent in just 59 minutes. A 10-minute charge is said to offer up to six hours of YouTube streaming.

OnePlus revealed that the Nord CE 5 handset will support bypass charging. The phone will also feature Battery Health Magic, a charging system designed to "intelligently" manage charging to preserve battery health and extend its lifespan.

For optics, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 will be equipped with a 50-megapixel 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 primary rear sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support. It will also support up to 4K video recording at 60fps. It will use the same RAW HDR and Real Tone technology from the OnePlus 13 series, the company added. The camera system will support Ultra HDR in Live Photos as well.

OnePlus Buds 4 Specifications

The OnePlus Buds 4 are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 45 hours, together with the charging case. Meanwhile, the earbuds alone are said to last for up to 11 hours on a single charge. The TWS earphones will come with fast charging capabilities as well.

OnePlus Buds 4 will offer intuitive touch controls, including slide gestures on the earbud stems for volume control. They will support Steady Connect technology, which is said to ensure a stable Bluetooth connection even outdoors. The earphones will also support Dual-Device connectivity and Google Fast Pair along with an AI Translation feature.