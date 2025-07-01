Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5 Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of July 8 Launch; Availability Confirmed

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of July 8 Launch; Availability Confirmed

OnePlus Nord CE 5 will pack a 7,100mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging as well as bypass charging support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2025 17:57 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 5 Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of July 8 Launch; Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 5 will get a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear sensor

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5 will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex SoC
  • The handset will be unveiled in India alongside the Nord 5 model
  • The OnePlus Nord CE 5 will go on sale from July 12
Advertisement

OnePlus Nord CE 5 is set to launch in India on July 8. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the key features of the phone, including its chipset, camera, battery, and charging details. It will debut alongside the OnePlus Nord 5 and the OnePlus Buds 4 TWS earphones. OnePlus has confirmed the battery life of the earbuds. Availability details for the upcoming devices have also been revealed, and some specifications of the Nord 5 and Buds 4 have already been confirmed.

OnePlus Nord 5 Series, OnePlus Buds 4 Availability

The OnePlus Nord 5 will go on sale in India on July 9 at 12pm IST, while the Nord CE 5 handset will be available for purchase starting July 12 at 12am IST, the company confirmed in a press release. The upcoming smartphones, alongside the OnePlus Buds 4, will be available via the OnePlus India website, Amazon and offline OnePlus stores.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Key Features

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 will be equipped with a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset with an Mali-G615 GPU and LPDDR5X RAM. The smartphone will house a 7,100mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It is claimed to complete a full charge from one to 100 percent in just 59 minutes. A 10-minute charge is said to offer up to six hours of YouTube streaming. 

OnePlus revealed that the Nord CE 5 handset will support bypass charging. The phone will also feature Battery Health Magic, a charging system designed to "intelligently" manage charging to preserve battery health and extend its lifespan.

For optics, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 will be equipped with a 50-megapixel 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 primary rear sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support. It will also support up to 4K video recording at 60fps. It will use the same RAW HDR and Real Tone technology from the OnePlus 13 series, the company added. The camera system will support Ultra HDR in Live Photos as well.

OnePlus Buds 4 Specifications

The OnePlus Buds 4 are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 45 hours, together with the charging case. Meanwhile, the earbuds alone are said to last for up to 11 hours on a single charge. The TWS earphones will come with fast charging capabilities as well.

OnePlus Buds 4 will offer intuitive touch controls, including slide gestures on the earbud stems for volume control. They will support Steady Connect technology, which is said to ensure a stable Bluetooth connection even outdoors. The earphones will also support Dual-Device connectivity and Google Fast Pair along with an AI Translation feature.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 India Launch, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Features, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Microsoft’s AI System Claimed to Diagnose Patients More Accurately Than Doctors

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of July 8 Launch; Availability Confirmed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Qwen's Latest AI Image Model Can Generate and Edit Images for Free
  2. Vivo X200 FE Colourways, Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Key Features Revealed; Availability Details Confirmed
  4. Poco F7 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers, Features
  5. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Today: From Price to Features, All You Need to Know
  6. Moto G96 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  7. Indian Railways Launches RailOne App for Ticket Booking, More Services
#Latest Stories
  1. PS5 Digital Edition Price Hiked in India: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  2. Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini With 6.3-Inch Display, Different Camera Layout Said to Be in Development
  3. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Guarantee Programme Brings Extra Validity for 2G Users
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of July 8 Launch; Availability Confirmed
  5. Microsoft’s AI System Claimed to Diagnose Patients More Accurately Than Doctors
  6. Honor Magic 8 Series Key Features Leaked; Lineup May Include Mini and Max Variants
  7. Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Tipped to Feature a 6.8-Inch Display and 8,000mAh Battery
  8. Indian Railways Launches RailOne App as a Unified Platform for Ticket Booking and Other Services
  9. Google Introduces 30 New AI Tools for Educators and Custom Gemini App for Students
  10. The Alters Developer 11 Bit Studios Confirms It Used AI for Text, Translations in the Game
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »