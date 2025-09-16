The mid-range smartphone market in India is intensely competitive. Some brands are fighting for survival, while others attempt to displace the established players in the market. Competition, however, fuels innovation. Mid-range smartphones offer a compelling combination of vibrant displays, capable camera systems, competent processors, and enduring batteries — offered as a complete package priced under Rs. 25,000 in India. At this price point, Motorola, Nothing, and Poco vie for market share. Meanwhile, Oppo, Samsung, and Vivo aim to maintain their foothold as the most prominent names, with their respective offerings.

As a result, a customer looking for a new smartphone under Rs. 25,000 has plenty of options to consider. To aid in their pursuit, we have compiled a list of the best smartphones in India in this price bracket to help them make an informed decision.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G is the latest addition to the company's non-flagship smartphone lineup. It arrives as the successor to the Nord CE 4 5G and offers improved performance and better battery life than its predecessor. In our review, we found the OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G to have a reliable set of cameras and decent software support, promising four years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

Apart from this, you also get useful AI features, albeit without the ‘Plus' key you can find on the higher-end Nord 5.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle)

Front Cameras: 16-megapixel

Battery: 7100mAh, 80W

Operating System: Android 15-based Oxygen OS 15

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G Price in India

The price of the OnePlus Nord CE 5 in India begins at Rs. 24,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There's also a 256GB storage variant, and another 12GB + 256GB configuration, priced considerably higher.

The handset is offered in Black Infinity, Marble Mist, Nexus Blue colourways and can be purchased via Amazon, the OnePlus website, retail outlets, and other stores across the country.

Realme P4 Pro 5G

Realme's P-Series is known for its performance-centric options, and the Realme P4 Pro 5G is no exception. It comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, along with a dedicated HyperVision AI chipset, which enables up to 144 FPS gameplay in over 100 supported titles. Despite packing a sizeable 7,000mAh battery, the handset has a 7.68mm thickness, and it tips the scales at 189 grams.

This, coupled with a premium design, 50-megapixel AI cameras, and more, makes the Realme P4 Pro 5G an interesting option to consider in this price segment.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch OLED, 144Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR4X (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle)

Front Cameras: 50-megapixel

Battery: 7000mAh, 80W

Operating System: Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0

Connectivity: 5G 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C

Realme P4 Pro 5G Price in India

The Realme P4 Pro 5G price in India begins at Rs. 24,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is sold in Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood and Midnight Ivy shades. The handset is available for purchase via Flipkart, realme.com, and major offline retail stores.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G

If you're shopping for a gaming-specific handset, then the Infinix GT 30 Pro could be a good option to go for. Primarily aimed at gamers, the phone has a 1.5K screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Powering the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G is a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. There are also Xboost AI features that can help you enhance the gaming performance using different tools.

It has a unique design, featuring customisable white lights on the rear panel. There are also GT Triggers on the right side frame, which can be used to assign different functions for gaming, opening applications, or shortcuts.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X (RAM), 256GB UFS 4.0 S.(Storage)

Rear Cameras: 108-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide)

Front Cameras: 13-megapixel

Battery: 5,500mAh, 45W

Operating System: Android 15-based XOS 15

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G Price in India

The price of Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G is set at Rs. 24,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It is offered in Blade White and Dark Flare colourways and can be purchased via Flipkart and Infinix's official store.

iQOO Neo 10R 5G

The iQOO Neo 10R is yet another gaming-centric handset that is reasonably capable at managing other tasks as well. In our review, we found the phone to deliver when it comes to battery life, charging, gaming, and software performance. It retains the display of its predecessor, with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate.

What's changed is the chipset. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC that replaces the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in last year's model. Another upgrade is in terms of battery. It has a 6,400mAh lithium-ion battery, which uses silicon-carbon technology to hold a bigger charge, albeit at a cost of charging speeds being downgraded from 120W to 80W.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 4.1 (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide)

Front Cameras: 32-megapixel

Battery: 6,400mAh, 80W

Operating System: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C



iQOO Neo 10R 5G Price in India

The price of iQOO Neo 10R in India begins at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB configuration. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants are priced at Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 30,999, respectively.

The phone is available in MoonKnight Titanium and Raging Blue colour options via Amazon and the iQOO India e-store.

Oppo F31 5G

The Oppo F31 5G is the newest option in our list. It arrives as a durable handset, boasting IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. On top of this, the phone is claimed to come with a 360-degree “damage-proof” Armour Body. Powering the Oppo F31 5G is a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

Its rear camera system supports multi-view video shooting, video zoom shooting, up to 10x digital zoom, and underwater camera video shooting capabilities. The Oppo F31 5G packs a large 7,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.57-inch OLED, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR4X (RAM), 256GB UFS 2.2 (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (depth)

Front Cameras: 16-megapixel

Battery: 7000mAh, 80W

Operating System: Android 15-based ColorOS 15.0

Connectivity: 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C

Oppo F31 5G Price in India

The price of the Oppo F31 5G in India starts at Rs. 22,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Midnight Blue, Cloud Green, and Bloom Red colourways and can be purchased via offline retail stores, Oppo's official online store, Flipkart, and Amazon beginning September 19.