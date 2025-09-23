Technology News
Top Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 25,000 During Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus Nord 4, iQOO Neo 10R, Samsung Galaxy A55 and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 began at midnight on Tuesday for everyone.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 September 2025 18:42 IST
Top Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 25,000 During Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus Nord 4, iQOO Neo 10R, Samsung Galaxy A55 and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is offering Samsung Galaxy A55 5G (pictured) at a discounted price

Highlights
  • Amazon Sale 2025 is offering mid-range phones at a discounted price
  • Customers can save up to Rs. 15,000 during the sale event
  • Amazon Sale 2025 will also provide cashback offers
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is here, and the e-commerce platform has introduced several deals on consumer electronics this festive season. The sale event began at midnight on September 22 for Prime subscribers, and on Tuesday for everyone else. The list of gadgets that are available at discounted prices during the sale event includes smart TVs, phones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS), home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, laptops, and more. While buying your next smartphone, you can also choose to redeem additional cashback offers, exchange bonuses, and credit card discounts.

Amazon Sale 2025 Brings Discounts on iQOO, Samsung, Oppo and More Phones

For those who are planning to buy a new smartphone from brands like Samsung, iQOO, Oppo, and OnePlus, and are willing to spend about Rs. 25,000, then the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has listed various deals that let buyers save up to Rs. 15,000. On top of direct price cuts, the e-commerce company is also offering a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on SBI Credit Card, and up to Rs. 1,250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions.

Here's a list of the best deals on mid-range smartphones, under Rs. 25,000, from reputed brands, like Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, and Oppo, that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

It's worth keeping in mind that the prices mentioned below do not include the additional credit and debit card discounts that Amazon is offering with partner banks. You can also check our roundup of top offers on budget laptops under Rs. 30,000 and the best deals on smart TVs under Rs. 15,000. Don't forget to check out our list of the best offers on budget TWS earphones.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Phones Under Rs. 25,000

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
OnePlus Nord 4 Rs. 32,999 Rs. 25,499 Buy Now
iQOO Neo 10R Rs. 31,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE 5 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 21,749 Buy Now
Oppo Reno 13 Rs. 41,944 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Rs. 45,999 Rs. 23,499 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance in most scenarios
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Brisk charging, long battery life
  • Four years of Android OS updates
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • Bad
  • Preloaded (uninstallable) third-party apps, automatic app downloads
  • Lower CPU performance in benchmark tests
  • Subpar ultra-wide angle camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 4 review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
iQOO Neo 10R

iQOO Neo 10R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Processor offers good performance
  • Vibrant 120Hz display with skinny borders
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Bad
  • Heats up when stressed
  • Plasticy build quality
  • Lacks NFC
  • Overall still camera quality isn't great
  • Low light video isn't up to expectations
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6400mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 5

OnePlus Nord CE 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good CPU performance
  • Very long battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Colourful design
  • In-house AI features
  • Bad
  • Lacks stereo speakers
  • Underwhelming ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
