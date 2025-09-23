Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is here, and the e-commerce platform has introduced several deals on consumer electronics this festive season. The sale event began at midnight on September 22 for Prime subscribers, and on Tuesday for everyone else. The list of gadgets that are available at discounted prices during the sale event includes smart TVs, phones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS), home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, laptops, and more. While buying your next smartphone, you can also choose to redeem additional cashback offers, exchange bonuses, and credit card discounts.

Amazon Sale 2025 Brings Discounts on iQOO, Samsung, Oppo and More Phones

For those who are planning to buy a new smartphone from brands like Samsung, iQOO, Oppo, and OnePlus, and are willing to spend about Rs. 25,000, then the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has listed various deals that let buyers save up to Rs. 15,000. On top of direct price cuts, the e-commerce company is also offering a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on SBI Credit Card, and up to Rs. 1,250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions.

Here's a list of the best deals on mid-range smartphones, under Rs. 25,000, from reputed brands, like Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, and Oppo, that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

It's worth keeping in mind that the prices mentioned below do not include the additional credit and debit card discounts that Amazon is offering with partner banks. You can also check our roundup of top offers on budget laptops under Rs. 30,000 and the best deals on smart TVs under Rs. 15,000. Don't forget to check out our list of the best offers on budget TWS earphones.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Phones Under Rs. 25,000

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.