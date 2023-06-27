Technology News

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Tipped Ahead of July 5 Launch

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 June 2023 14:16 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Tipped Ahead of July 5 Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus CE 3 is expected to succeed the Nord CE 2 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 is likely to sport a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display
  • The primary rear camera could have a 50-megapixel IMX890 primary sensor
  • The handset is expected to support 80W wired SuperVOOC fast charging

OnePlus Nord CE 3, expected to succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 2, is scheduled to launch in India on July 5 alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R. Live images and specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 were recently leaked. The images suggest that the model will launch without the alert slider. OnePlus has also teased an Aqua Surge colour option of the handset. The phone is expected to come with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Ahead of the launch, a tipster has now suggesting the upcoming handset's price range in India.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the OnePlus Nord CE 3 is likely to be priced in India between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 28,000. An earlier leak suggested that the model is expected to be offered in Aqua Surge and Grey Shimmer colour options.

The phone is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X of RAM with an expandable virtual RAM of up to 16GB. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is likely to run Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1 skin on top. The phone has been tipped to receive two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

Further, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 950 nits. The handset is also likely to come equipped with a HyperTouch feature and a HyperBoost engine.

For optics, no details about the selfie camera are available yet other than the leaked live image suggesting that the sensor will be placed within a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

However, the triple rear camera unit of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to include a 50-megapixel IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with a 112-degree ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a 4cm macro lens. The camera unit is likely to support TurboRAW quality and enable video recording in 4K at 30fps.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is said to sport a plastic frame. It is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. It is also expected to support NFC connectivity and an IR blaster.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Expandable storage
  • Wide 5G band coverage
  • Vivid display
  • Cameras are decent for stills
  • Bad
  • No alert slider
  • Average video recording performance
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 price in India, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 3 India launch, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether and Most Cryptocurrencies Incur Minor Losses as Sector Stays Shaky
US State Washington Plans to Mandate Tesla's Plug for EV Charging Companies

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Tipped Ahead of July 5 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Camera Details Revealed: Check Here
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 Price in India, Unboxing Video Surface Online: See Here
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Tipped: Check Here
  4. iPhone 15 Pro Volume and Mute Button Layout Leaked: View Images Here
  5. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3, and Nord Buds 2R to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Apple Offers Students Discounts on iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, More: See Deals
  7. iQoo 11S, iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds Launch Will Take Place on This Date
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Leaked Images Suggest the Phone Could Look Like This
  9. Vivo Y36 vs Oppo A78 5G: Know the Price in India, Specifications
  10. User's Google Pixel Fold Reportedly Stops Working After Four Days of Use
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Get One UI 6.0 Beta in Third Week of July: Report
  2. Amazon Prime Video Sets July 6 Release Date for Tamil Original Series Sweet Kaaram Coffee
  3. Nefarious Anatsa Android Trojan Caught Stealing Banking Information and Performing On-Device Fraud
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Tipped Ahead of July 5 Launch
  5. Your Crypto Keys Could Soon Float Safely in Low-Earth Orbit via ‘Space Wallet’ Created by CryptoSat, Dfns
  6. Baidu Says Its Latest Ernie 3.5 AI Model Outperformed OpenAI's ChatGPT on Multiple Key Metrics
  7. Superman Legacy: Siblings Alexander and Bill Skarsgård Reportedly Competing to Play Lex Luthor
  8. US State Washington Plans to Mandate Tesla's Plug for EV Charging Companies
  9. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Key Specifications Teased via Amazon, Surfaces on FCC Database
  10. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Key Camera Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.