OnePlus Nord CE 3, expected to succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 2, is scheduled to launch in India on July 5 alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R. Live images and specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 were recently leaked. The images suggest that the model will launch without the alert slider. OnePlus has also teased an Aqua Surge colour option of the handset. The phone is expected to come with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Ahead of the launch, a tipster has now suggesting the upcoming handset's price range in India.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the OnePlus Nord CE 3 is likely to be priced in India between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 28,000. An earlier leak suggested that the model is expected to be offered in Aqua Surge and Grey Shimmer colour options.

The phone is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X of RAM with an expandable virtual RAM of up to 16GB. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is likely to run Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1 skin on top. The phone has been tipped to receive two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

Further, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 950 nits. The handset is also likely to come equipped with a HyperTouch feature and a HyperBoost engine.

For optics, no details about the selfie camera are available yet other than the leaked live image suggesting that the sensor will be placed within a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

However, the triple rear camera unit of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to include a 50-megapixel IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with a 112-degree ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a 4cm macro lens. The camera unit is likely to support TurboRAW quality and enable video recording in 4K at 30fps.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is said to sport a plastic frame. It is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. It is also expected to support NFC connectivity and an IR blaster.

