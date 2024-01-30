OnePlus Ace 3V is expected to launch as the successor to the OnePlus Ace 2V model, which was unveiled in March 2023. The company has not yet confirmed the handset but leaks about the purported smartphone have been doing rounds of the rumour mill. Recently, the display, processor, and price details of the handset surfaced online. Now some of those specifications have been reiterated in another leak, which also suggests other features of the rumoured OnePlus Ace 3V.

A Weibo user with the username @Liangangangangah (translated from Chinese) shared a screengrab of a post that suggested that the OnePlus Ace 3V may launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and is also likely to feature a display with 1.5K resolution. These details were also tipped in an earlier leak, which claimed that the mid-range model may be priced under CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,400).

The new leak also adds that the screen of the OnePlus Ace 3V could have a 120Hz refresh rate and that the handset could pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. The handset is said to get a glass back and a plastic frame.

Notably, the OnePlus Ace 2V comes with a 6.74-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 120Hz screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support. At launch, the phone was priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for its base 12GB + 256GB option.

The OnePlus Ace 3V has also previously been tipped to launch globally as a OnePlus Nord model, possibly the OnePlus Nord 4, since the OnePlus Ace 2V was introduced globally and in India as the OnePlus Nord 3. At launch, the OnePlus Nord 3 was priced in India at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 16GB + 256GB options, respectively.

