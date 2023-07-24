OnePlus Open — the Shezhen-based phone maker's first foldable smartphone — is expected to make its debut next month, and specifications of the upcoming folding handset have now surfaced online. Various reports and leaks over the past few weeks have hinted at the specifications and features of the upcoming phone. It was previously been tipped to carry the moniker OnePlus Fold and the company reportedly considered several other names for the handset. It has now been tipped to feature a design similar to that of the Oppo Find N2 which was released in December last year.

Tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) claims that the OnePlus Open will launch with a periscope lens with 3x optical zoom and that the Hasselblad-branded camera units will occupy a lot of space on the handset. He added that the phone is likely to resemble the Oppo Find N2, the book-style foldable, that was released last year. The OnePlus Open will launch in Black and Green colour options, Jambor claims.

The first foldable from OnePlus is tipped to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It is also said to sport a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED primary display and a 6.3-inch AMOLED cover screen, both with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

For optics, the OnePlus Open is expected to include a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel sensor with a periscope lens at the back. It is also likely to sport two 32-megapixel front camera sensors.

The Oppo Find N2 was launched in China last year, priced at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 95,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant. It is offered in Cloud White, Pine Green, and Plain Black (translated) colour options. It comes with a 7.6-inch WUSXGA (1,792 x 1,920 pixels) AMOLED main display and a 5.54-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,120 pixels) AMOLED cover panel.

The foldable phone from Oppo is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. It comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a telephoto lens at the back and a 32-megapixel sensor in the front.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.