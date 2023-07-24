Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Tesla to Discuss Factory Plan for New Rs. 20 Lakh Electric Car With Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Tesla to Discuss Factory Plan for New Rs. 20 Lakh Electric Car With Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

The discussions are expected to centre around setting up an EV supply chain and discussing land allotment for a factory.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 July 2023 19:13 IST
Tesla to Discuss Factory Plan for New Rs. 20 Lakh Electric Car With Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Rs. 20 lakh price point would be 25 percent cheaper than Tesla's current lowest priced offering

Highlights
  • Elon Musk met PM Narendra Modi last month over investment plans
  • The target price for the new vehicle was reported earlier this month
  • Tesla executives visited India and held talks with officials in May

Tesla representatives are set to meet India's commerce minister this month to discuss plans to build a factory to produce what the company has described as an all-new $24,000 (roughly Rs. 20 lakh) car, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Tesla has expressed an interest in building a factory in India that would produce low-cost electric vehicles (EVs) for the local market and for export, the person said, adding that the company had indicated that it would be for the new vehicle.

The meeting with the commerce minister would be the highest level discussions between Tesla and the Indian government since June when Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he intended to make a significant investment in the country.

The Rs. 20 lakh ($24,000) EV Tesla representatives were said to have described in discussions about a potential Indian plant would be 25 percent cheaper than its current lowest priced offering, the Model 3 sedan which sells for the equivalent of just over $32,200 (roughly Rs. 26 lakh) in China.

The $24,000 target price for the new Tesla vehicle was reported earlier this month by The Times of India newspaper.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters reported in May that Tesla executives visited India and held talks with officials on establishing a manufacturing base for cars and batteries in India.

Discussions with Indian government officials in New Delhi are scheduled to resume this month, two people with knowledge of the talks, who asked not to be named because the discussions remain private, told Reuters.

As part of that, Tesla representatives are set to meet Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal, the first person said, and discussions are expected to centre around setting up an EV supply chain and discussing land allotment for a factory.

The commerce ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, EV
Apple Asks Suppliers to Produce 85 Million iPhone 15 Units, Aims to Keep Shipments Steady in 2023
Honor 90 Could be Launched in India Soon; Tipped to Feature Up to 12GB of RAM: All Details

Related Stories

Tesla to Discuss Factory Plan for New Rs. 20 Lakh Electric Car With Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor 90 Tipped to Make its Debut in India Soon: All Details
  2. Apple Aims to Ship 85 Million iPhone 15 Units in 2023, in Line With Last Year
  3. Realme 11 is Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  4. Realme C51 With Mini Capsule Launched: See Price
  5. OnePlus Open Could Have the Same Form Factor as This Foldable Oppo Phone
  6. JioBook (2023) 4G Laptop Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Moto G14 Will Be Launched in India on This Date: See Colour Options
  8. Boat Unveils New Fitness Tracking Device, Smart Ring, in India: See Features
  9. ChatGPT’s Awaited App for Android Gets Release Date for Next Week
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Tab S9 Spotted on Retail Websites
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Wallet Updated With Support for Digital IDs, Flight Boarding Passes, FASTag and More for Indian Users
  2. OnePlus Open Foldable Phone Tipped to Feature Same Form Factor as Oppo Find N2; Colours Options Surface Online
  3. Honor 90 Could be Launched in India Soon; Tipped to Feature Up to 12GB of RAM: All Details
  4. Tesla to Discuss Factory Plan for New Rs. 20 Lakh Electric Car With Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
  5. Apple Asks Suppliers to Produce 85 Million iPhone 15 Units, Aims to Keep Shipments Steady in 2023
  6. Realme 11 Launch Date Confirmed; Colour Options, Design Hinted
  7. Threads Could Lure Advertisers From Elon Musk’s Twitter but It’s Early Days, Analysts Say
  8. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Design Teased by CEO Nipun Marya; to Sport Curved Display, Launch in India Soon
  9. ChatGPT for Android Set to Release Next Week, Pre-Order Option Available on Google Play Store: How to Download
  10. Byju’s Downsizes Bengaluru Office Space in Bid to Cut Costs Amid Legal Troubles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.