iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is expected to launch in India soon, according to a teaser shared by the company. Upon launch, the model will join the iQoo Z7 5G and the iQoo Z7s 5G handsets in the Chinese smartphone maker's Z7 series of smartphones. The base model was released earlier this year in March and the Z7s model was unveiled in May. The iQoo Z7 Pro is expected to be the top-of-the-line model in the series and is therefore likely to come with improved specifications and a sleeker design as compared to the existing models.

On Monday, iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya teased the design of the purported handset in a tweet. It is shown to sport a curved display, very slim side bezels and a centre-aligned hole-punch front camera cutout. The upper bezel is relatively thicker than the sides. The company is yet to confirm the launch date of the smartphone in India. Other details like key specifications or the back panel design are currently under wraps.

The base model of the iQoo Z7 series sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and adjustable touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with a Mali G68 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage.

Meanwhile, the iQoo Z7s model comes with a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC paired with Adreno 619L GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. Both models have up to 1TB of inbuilt storagestorage that can be expanded with a microSD card. They both run Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the dual rear camera units of both the iQoo Z7 5G and the iQoo Z7s 5G include a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2-megapixel sensor. The phones carry a 16-megapixel sensor each for its front camera. The phones also pack a 4,500mAh Li-ion battery with 44W Flash Charge support.

Offered in Norway Blue and Pacific Night colourways, the iQoo Z7 5G starts in India at Rs. 18,999 for its 6GB + 128GB variant. The iQoo Z7s 5G is priced the same for a similar storage configuration and is also available in similar colour variants as the base model.

