iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Design Teased by CEO Nipun Marya; to Sport Curved Display, Launch in India Soon

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is teased to sport slimmer bezels than the base iQoo Z7 model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 July 2023 16:59 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will join the iQoo Z7 5G (pictured) in the series

Highlights
  • The base and s models sport a 6.38-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display each
  • They pack a 4,500mAh battery each with 44W Flash Charge support
  • Their dual rear camera units feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is expected to launch in India soon, according to a teaser shared by the company. Upon launch, the model will join the iQoo Z7 5G and the iQoo Z7s 5G handsets in the Chinese smartphone maker's Z7 series of smartphones. The base model was released earlier this year in March and the Z7s model was unveiled in May. The iQoo Z7 Pro is expected to be the top-of-the-line model in the series and is therefore likely to come with improved specifications and a sleeker design as compared to the existing models.

On Monday, iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya teased the design of the purported handset in a tweet. It is shown to sport a curved display, very slim side bezels and a centre-aligned hole-punch front camera cutout. The upper bezel is relatively thicker than the sides. The company is yet to confirm the launch date of the smartphone in India. Other details like key specifications or the back panel design are currently under wraps.

The base model of the iQoo Z7 series sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and adjustable touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with a Mali G68 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. 

Meanwhile, the iQoo Z7s model comes with a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC paired with Adreno 619L GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. Both models have up to 1TB of inbuilt storagestorage that can be expanded with a microSD card. They both run Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the dual rear camera units of both the iQoo Z7 5G and the iQoo Z7s 5G include a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2-megapixel sensor. The phones carry a 16-megapixel sensor each for its front camera. The phones also pack a 4,500mAh Li-ion battery with 44W Flash Charge support.

Offered in Norway Blue and Pacific Night colourways, the iQoo Z7 5G starts in India at Rs. 18,999 for its 6GB + 128GB variant. The iQoo Z7s 5G is priced the same for a similar storage configuration and is also available in similar colour variants as the base model.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, iQoo Z7 Pro 5G India launch, iQoo Z7 Pro 5G design, iQoo Z7 Pro 5G specifications, iQoo Z7 5G, iQoo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
