Oppo Find N2 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC debuted in China in December last year. Now, Oppo seems to be gearing up to unveil a new book-style foldable smartphone — the Oppo Find N3. Ahead of any official announcement, the Chinese variant of the upcoming Find series smartphone has allegedly surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking site. The Oppo Find N3 is listed with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 12GB RAM. It is expected to debut in international markets with the OnePlus Open moniker.

An Oppo handset has been spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number Oppo PHN110 on October 8. The listing, believed to be that of the Chinese variant of Oppo Find N3, indicates that it runs on the Android 13 operating system. As per the listing, an octa-core chipset with the codename 'Kalama' will power the phone. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.19GHz, four cores capped at 2.80GHz and three cores capped at 2.02GHz. All these hints at the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC on the upcoming handset.

The Geekbench listing suggests 2,037 points in single-core testing and 5,485 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, the handset could pack 10.92GB of RAM, this could be translated to 12GB on paper.

Recently, a global variant of the Oppo Find N3 also surfaced on Geekbench with model number CPH2499 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The global variant was found with higher scores of 2,023 and 5,652 in single-core and multi-core testing, respectively compared to the Chinese variant.

The Oppo Find N3 is expected to debut in global markets outside China as the OnePlus Open. Last year's Oppo Find N2 remained exclusive to the Chinese market while the Oppo Find N2 Flip went global.

As per past leaks, the Oppo Find N3 will feature a 7.82-inch (2,268 x 2,440 pixels) OLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.31-inch (1,116 x 2,484 pixels) OLED outer screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel secondary camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video chats, it might get a 32-megapixel or 20-megapixel front-facing camera. It is said to pack a 4,805mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. The OnePlus Open may also debut with similar specifications.

