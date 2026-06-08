OnePlus Turbo 6X series will be launched in China later this week, the company announced on Monday. The lineup will comprise two models, including the new OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro and OnePlus Turbo 6X. The smartphone maker began teasing the arrival of the Turbo 6X series last week, and now various details about the two phones, including their price range, design, colour options, key specifications, and features, have also been revealed, along with the exact launch date. The Pro model will be powered by a MediaTek chipset and boast a 1.5K resolution Samsung display. It will also be offered in two colour options in the country.

OnePlus Turbo 6X Series Set to Launch on June 10

In a post on Weibo, the tech firm announced that the OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro and OnePlus Turbo 6X will be launched in China on June 10 at 2:30 pm local time (12 pm IST). The company has also confirmed that the upcoming Turbo 6X series will arrive in the country at a starting price of CNY 1,500 (about Rs. 21,000). Moreover, the OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro is confirmed to go on sale in China via the OnePlus online store in Prancing Black and Wishful Orange (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Meanwhile, the standard OnePlus Turbo 6X will be offered in white, green, and black, one of which will be marketed as the “White One”. In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro will be equipped with a dual camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter with optical image stabilisation and support for Live Photos, Soft Light Portrait, and Film Filters. It will sport a 1.5K resolution Samsung M14 display, delivering up to 6,500 nits peak brightness. Both phones will offer up to 144Hz of refresh rate.

The OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro will also ship with the Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Super chipset, too. For thermal management, it will be equipped with a vapour chamber cooling solution. The phone will also feature a 360-degree “surround antenna” setup. The OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro will also boast an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

OnePlus claims that the handset will provide up to 29 hours of video playback, 8 hours of gameplay, or 17 hours of navigation on a single charge. On top of this, the tech firm claims that the OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro will ship with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

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