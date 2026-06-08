OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite was launched in India last month as a new budget smartphone from the tech firm. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset, coupled with a 7,000mAh battery. Now, the company is planning to introduce a new entry-level smartphone lineup in the country, a tipster claims. Expected to be marketed as the OnePlus N series, the first handset, which might undercut the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite by a significant margin in terms of pricing, is tipped to arrive as soon as next month

OnePlus N Series Tipped to Launch in India in July

In a post on X, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has claimed that the Chinese smartphone maker is planning to introduce a new OnePlus N series in India. The first OnePlus N series phone will be launched in the country in July, the leaker added. Some models in the rumoured lineup are expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000. However, it is worth noting that OnePlus has yet to confirm these details.

The rumoured OnePlus N series model could replace the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite as the tech firm's most affordable handset in the country. For reference, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite was launched in India on May 7 at a starting price of Rs. 20,999 for the base variant offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line model with 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration was unveiled at Rs. 22,999.

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite boasts a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 1,000 nits peak brightness, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 392 ppi pixel density, and 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. The company claims that the handset ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and an MIL-STD-810H durability certification. An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset powers the smartphone, along with an ARM Mali-G615 GPU.

In the camera department, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) secondary camera, delivering an 89-degree field of view and up to 10x digital zoom. Moreover, it boasts an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 10W wired reverse charging.