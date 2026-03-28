OnePlus Nord 6 will be launched in India in the second week of April, the Chinese smartphone maker recently announced. The handset is set to succeed the Nord 5, which was unveiled in July 2025. Recently, the dedicated microsite for the upcoming phone was made live on an e-commerce platform, confirming various details about it, including its key specifications, colour options, design, and battery capacity. The phone will be offered in three distinct colour options. It will be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 series chipset. The OnePlus Nord 6 will also carry a dual rear camera unit, along with an LED flash, housed inside a square-shaped camera module.

Here is everything you need to know about the soon-to-be-launched OnePlus Nord 6, based on teasers, marketing material, and leaks, since the launch of the phone is around the corner.

OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Details, Availability in India

The OnePlus Nord 6 is confirmed to be launched in India on April 7 at 7 pm IST, the company announced on Tuesday. However, the tech firm has yet to confirm whether the phone will be unveiled via a soft launch or during a dedicated launch event. In the case of the latter, you will be able to catch the stream on the company's official YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

A dedicated microsite for the upcoming OnePlus Nord 6 was recently made live on Amazon, revealing that the phone will go on sale in India via the e-commerce platform. The new Nord series handset will also be available for purchase in the country via the OnePlus India online store. The OnePlus Nord 6 will be offered in India in three colour options, dubbed Fresh Mint, Pitch Black, and Quick Silver.

OnePlus Nord 6 Price in India (Expected)

OnePlus Nord 6 price in India and storage options remain under wraps, and are expected to be revealed on the day of the launch. It will be priced between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 40,000 in India. However, recently a report highlighted that the OnePlus Nord 6 will be more expensive than its predecessor, expected to launch in India at a Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 5,000 premium over the OnePlus Nord 5's launch price.

For reference, the OnePlus Nord 5 was launched in India in July 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 31,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the higher-end option, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, was priced at Rs. 34,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line options, with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, arrive in the country at Rs. 37,999.

The OnePlus Nord 6 is also expected to be offered in India in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

OnePlus Nord 6 Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Chinese smartphone maker will announce all the specifications and features of the OnePlus Nord 6 on April 7, along with the pricing details. However, the teasers, marketing materials, and earlier reports hint at what one could expect the phone to offer.

Design

In terms of design, the OnePlus Nord 6 is identical to the China-exclusive OnePlus Turbo 6 model, which was launched in China earlier this year on January 8. The handset is teased to feature a square-shaped rear camera module, housing two cameras and an LED flash, appearing in the top-left corner of the flat panel. The OnePlus branding is placed in the centre of the panel.

The OnePlus Nord 6 will also feature a flat metal frame, with the SIM tray and a microphone placed on the top. On the bottom, the handset will sport a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the left side of the phone, while the right side will feature an unspecified button, which could be OnePlus' Plus Key.

Display

OnePlus recently teased that the Nord 6 will sport a flat AMOLED “Sunburst HDR” display with 1.5K resolution, up to 165Hz of refresh rate, up to 3,600 nits peak brightness, 2 nits of minimum brightness, and 3,840Hz PWM dimming. Moreover, the touchscreen will ship with Aqua Touch 2.0, which will allow users to operate the handset with wet fingers or damp fingers. It is expected to be equipped with a 6.78-inch screen.

Performance, OS

The OnePlus Nord 6 is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, along with an Adreno 835 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. OnePlus will also equip the Nord 6 with the G2 Wi-Fi chip, which is also found on the flagship OnePlus 15. The SoC features four efficiency cores, three performance cores, and one prince core, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.2GHz.

The company claims that the phone has managed to score 2,503,854 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform, and it is claimed to offer up to 136 percent enhanced CPU performance, 64 percent better GPU performance, and 25 percent enhanced AI performance. Soon-to-be-launched OnePlus Nord 6 is confirmed to ship with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

Camera

The OnePlus Nord 6 is teased to be equipped with a dual rear camera unit. However, other details about the phone's cameras are yet to be revealed. However, it is expected to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. The main shooter could be coupled with a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with up to 20x digital zoom capabilities. Lastly, the handset could be launched with a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and videos, housed inside a punch hole display cutout.

Battery

The OnePlus Nord 6 is confirmed to be backed by a 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. It is claimed to provide up to 2.5 days of battery backup with moderate use. The tech firm also claims that the handset will offer about 16.6 hours of Google Maps navigation, 26.9 hours of video playback on YouTube, or 6.3 hours of video recording at 4K/60 fps on a single charge. Moreover, it will support 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 27W of wired reverse charging.