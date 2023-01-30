OnePlus has announced that it will launch the OnePlus 11R smartphone in India on February 7. At the Cloud 11 launch event, the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earphones will also be unveiled. There have been several reports and leaks surrounding the OnePlus 11R and its release over the past few months. Some reports suggest that OnePlus 11R is the same model that is likely to launch in China as the OnePlus Ace 2. A recent leak shows a design render of the model ahead of its launch.

According to a tweet by tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce), the design for the OnePlus Ace 2 has been leaked and it is quite similar to the OnePlus 11 that was launched in China earlier this month. The phone is expected to be the successor of the OnePlus 10R 5G in India.

The design reveals that the OnePlus 11R will feature a circular camera module with a part of it extending to the side panel. The handset lacks the Hasselblad branding that is unique to the OnePlus 11 5G. The phone also seems to have no telephoto camera sensor. However, the phone is seen having the alert slider.

According to previous reports, the OnePlus 11R is expected to get an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option. The price for the former is expected to be around Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000, while the latter could be priced at around Rs. 45,000 in India.

The OnePlus 11R 5G is expected to have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixel) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus's upcoming smartphone could feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens are also expected. It could also have a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The OnePlus 11R 5G is said to have a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

