Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Tablets

Amazon is currently offering up to 60 percent discount on tablets.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 May 2024 14:29 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Tablets

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will end on May 7

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad is currently listed for an effective price of Rs. 29,999
  • ICICI card users can save up to 10 percent on transactions
  • Amazon is providing additional no-cost EMI options for buyers
Advertisement

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is now live for all shoppers. The sale brings offers and discounts on products across different categories with up to 60 percent off on tablets. The five-day sale also offers additional discounts for ICICI, OneCard and Bank of Baroda cardholders. Further, shoppers can avail of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, and coupon discounts. The sale will end on May 7.

As mentioned, Amazon's sale brings discounts worth up to 60 percent on tablets. Android tablets by OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Samsung are listed with slashed rates. The e-commerce website has joined hands with BoB, ICICI and OneCard to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards and EMI transactions.

The OnePlus Pad was unveiled with a starting price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is currently listed for an effective price of Rs. 29,999 in the ongoing sale. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is available at a discounted price of Rs. 30,999, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 36,999. The Xiaomi Pad 6 is available at a starting price of Rs. 23,999, down from the original launch price of Rs. 28,999. Here are the other deals on tablets that you can get during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

Product MRP Deal Price
Oneplus Pad Rs. 37,999 Rs. 29,999
Xiaomi Pad 6 Rs. 41,999 Rs. 26,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Rs. 44,999 Rs. 30,999
Honor Pad X9 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 14,999
Apple iPad (10th Generation) Rs. 39,900 Rs. 31,999
Lenovo Tab M11 Rs. 31,000 Rs. 14,999
reMarkable 2 Rs. 43,999 Rs. 42,499

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Pad 6

Xiaomi Pad 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos support
  • Quad-speaker setup sounds good
  • Smooth performance
  • Clean software with productivity-focused features
  • All-day battery life
  • Useful optional accessories
  • Bad
  • No fingerprint scanner
  • No cellular option
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Pad 6 review
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 870 SoC
Front Camera 20-megapixel + No
Resolution 2880x1880 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.90-inch
Processor Exynos 1380
Front Camera 12-megapixel + No
RAM 6GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Quality accessories
  • Vibrant and sharp display
  • Immersive speakers
  • Fluid software
  • Two-day battery life, 67W fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
Read detailed OnePlus Pad review
Display 11.61-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2800x2000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon, Offer Sale, Sale Offers 2024
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Nothing Phone 2a Gets ChatGPT Integration, Camera Improvements, More With New Update
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Gaming Consoles and Handhelds

Related Stories

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Tablets
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung's One UI 6.1 Update Rolling Out to These Older Galaxy Devices
  2. OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab S9 FE Discounted During Amazon Great Summer Sale
  3. Apple CEO Tim Cook Says AI Features Will Be Announced Soon
  4. Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000
  5. Amazon Great Summer Sale Live Updates: Top Deals on Smartphones, Laptops, More
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Gets ChatGPT Integration, More With Latest Update
  7. Sony Xperia 1 VI Design, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch Discounted in Amazon Great Summer Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Introduces Editable Chats, Emoji Reactions and More Features
  2. Solana Labs, Google Cloud Join Forces to Propel Blockchain into Mainstream Game Development
  3. Nothing Phone 2a Gets ChatGPT Integration, Camera Improvements, More With New Update
  4. Sony Xperia 1 VI Tipped to Offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras, More
  5. Apple CEO Tim Cook Hints at “Some Very Exciting” Generative AI Announcements Soon
  6. Vivo Y38 5G With Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, IP64 Rating Listed Online
  7. Ubisoft's Free-to-Play Shooter XDefiant Sets May 21 Release Date, Reveals Seasonal Roadmap
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Falls Below $60,000, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Other Altcoins See Gains
  9. Samsung One UI 6.1 Update Hits Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy S21 Series, Older Foldables
  10. iQoo Z9x 5G Listed on Company's India Website; Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »