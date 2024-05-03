Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is now live for all shoppers. The sale brings offers and discounts on products across different categories with up to 60 percent off on tablets. The five-day sale also offers additional discounts for ICICI, OneCard and Bank of Baroda cardholders. Further, shoppers can avail of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, and coupon discounts. The sale will end on May 7.

As mentioned, Amazon's sale brings discounts worth up to 60 percent on tablets. Android tablets by OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Samsung are listed with slashed rates. The e-commerce website has joined hands with BoB, ICICI and OneCard to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards and EMI transactions.

The OnePlus Pad was unveiled with a starting price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is currently listed for an effective price of Rs. 29,999 in the ongoing sale. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is available at a discounted price of Rs. 30,999, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 36,999. The Xiaomi Pad 6 is available at a starting price of Rs. 23,999, down from the original launch price of Rs. 28,999. Here are the other deals on tablets that you can get during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.



Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.