Oppo A3 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A3 5G is available in Nebula Red and Ocean Blue colour options.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 August 2024 17:49 IST
Oppo A3 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A3 5G is available in a single 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration

Highlights
  • Oppo A3 5G is equipped with a 5,100mAh battery
  • The handset runs on ColorOS 14.0.1 which is based on Android 14
  • The Oppo A3 5G sports a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate
Oppo A3 5G was launched in India on Monday as the company's latest addition to its affordable A series of smartphones. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM. The handset features a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and it is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera. The smartphone runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box, with the company's ColorOS 14.0.1 interface on top. and packs a 5,100mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging.

Oppo A3 5G Price in India, Availability

Oppo A3 5G price in India is set at Rs. 15,999. The smartphone is available in a 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration. It is sold in Nebula Red and Ocean Blue colourways 

Customers can avail of a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1,600 when purchasing the Oppo A3 5G in India using Bank of Baroda, OneCard, and SBI credit card transactions. MobiKwik wallet users can also get Rs. 500 as cashback, according to details on the company's website.

Oppo A3 5G Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Oppo A3 5G runs on ColorOS 14.0.1, which is based on Android 14. The handset sports a 6.67-inch (720x1,604 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the Oppo A3 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera with a 76-degree field-of-view and an f/1.8 aperture. It also has a 5-megapixel front facing camera with a 78-degree field-of-view and an f/2.2 aperture, for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A3 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS. The phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and an e-compass.

The Oppo A3 5G packs a 5,100mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging. The company says that the handset has a MIL-STD 810H durability rating and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Besides, it measures 165.7x76x7.7mm and weighs 187g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
