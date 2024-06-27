Technology News
Oppo Reno 12 5G Series India Launch, Flipkart Availability Confirmed; Company Teases Several AI Features

Oppo Reno 12 lineup will arrive with an AI Summary feature that provides concise summaries and highlights of lengthy content.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 June 2024 18:39 IST
Oppo Reno 12 5G Series India Launch, Flipkart Availability Confirmed; Company Teases Several AI Features

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro are expected to feature triple rear camera units

Highlights
  • Both phones are confirmed to include several AI-based camera features
  • AI Eraser 2.0 works like Google's Magic Eraser
  • Oppo Reno 12 has 5,000mAh batteries with support for 80W fast charging
Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity SoCs were introduced in select global markets last week. Now, the Chinese tech brand is gearing up to release its flagship phones in India. They are confirmed to go official soon in the country through Flipkart. Like the Chinese and global counterparts, the Indian variants of the Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro will bring several features powered by artificial intelligence (AI), according to the company.

Oppo Reno 12 5G series launch in India confirmed

Through a media invite, Oppo announced that the Reno 12 5G series will debut in India soon. Flipkart and Oppo India have created dedicated landing pages on their websites to tease the arrival of the Oppo Reno 12 5G and Reno 12 Pro 5G.

Both phones are confirmed to include several AI-based camera features including AI Best Face, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Studio and AI Clear Face. The lineup also integrates productivity features like AI Summary, AI Record Summary, AI Clear Voice, AI Writer and AI Speak powered by Google Gemini LLM.

Oppo Reno 12 5G series to introduce new AI features 

The upcoming AI Best Face feature on the Oppo Reno 12 series is touted to capture the perfect shot by recognising human faces, and expressions. This feature can "open" the eyes of a subject in a photo if they were closed when the image was snapped.

AI Eraser 2.0 works like Google's Magic Eraser and removes background distractions with a few taps. The AI Studio feature can be used to transform any photo into a digital avatar while the AI Clear Face provide high-definition details of facial textures, hair, eyebrows and more.

The Oppo Reno 12 lineup's AI Summary provides concise summaries and highlights of lengthy content. The AI Recording Summary can summarise daily office meetings.

Meanwhile, the AI Writer feature helps to complete sentences, and offers word suggestions and grammar correction. The AI Clear Voice utilises advanced algorithms to reduce background noise by up to 40dB.

Oppo Reno 12 series specifications (Expected)

The Chinese variants of the Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro run on MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Star Speed Edition SoC and Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition chipset respectively. The global versions are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoCs.

Both Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro feature two 50-megapixel cameras and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Both handsets are equipped with a 50-megapixel front camera. They pack 5,000mAh batteries with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Oppo Reno 12 5G, Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 12 5G Series, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Reno 12 5G Series India Launch, Flipkart Availability Confirmed; Company Teases Several AI Features
Comment
