Lava Blaze X could be equipped with a 64-megapixel primary camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 June 2024 13:25 IST
Lava Blaze X India Launch Teased; Live Images of a Lava Blaze Model Leaked

Photo Credit: Lava

A microsite for the Lava Blaze X on Amazon confirms the name of the handset

  • Lava Blaze X will be available for purchase via Amazon
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch date
  • The Lava Blaze X is likely to get a 64-megapixel main camera
Lava Blaze X will soon be launched in India. The company has posted a teaser for an upcoming Blaze X handset but is yet to provide a launch timeline. Meanwhile, a purported live image of a new Lava smartphone has surfaced online. This is claimed to be a Lava Blaze series model, but the complete moniker is currently unknown. The leaked image shows the design of the back panel of the purported handset, which could be the company's next handset to debut in the country.

Lava Blaze X India launch

Lava India has shared a series of teasers hinting at the imminent launch of a new smartphone. The first image shows side profile images of the handset, in black shades, arranged in the shape of the letter '. It reveals that the handset is equipped with a curved display and a slightly raised rear camera module. The volume rocker and the power buttons are also seen on the right edge of the phone.

A second teaser image from the phone shares a top view of the upcoming Lava smartphone. In this one, four handsets, all from the same angle and the same beige colourway, have been arranged to read like the letter X yet again. This view shows that the phone will feature a centred circular rear camera module.

Meanwhile, a microsite for the handset on Amazon confirms the moniker "Blaze X". We can expect the launch date for the Lava Blaze X to be announced in the coming days.

Lava Blaze phone design leaked

A live image of an upcoming Lava Blaze handset has been leaked by 91Mobiles. The rear panel of the handset is shown to feature a centre-aligned, round camera module. Since the publication did not reveal the name of the handset, we do not know whether it is the Lava Blaze X. However, the design and the colour options suggest that the leaked handset could be the upcoming Blaze handset.

lava blaze 91m inline lava

Leaked hands-on image of a Lava Blaze handset
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

 

The leaked image suggests that the Lava Blaze X could feature a 64-megapixel dual rear camera system alongside an LED flash unit. The camera island is black as opposed to the beige shade of the rest of the back panel. The engraving towards the bottom of the panel also confirms the handset's 5G connectivity.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
