Motorola Edge 50 Pro With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 125W Turbo Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 50 Pro carries a 50-megapixel front camera sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2024 12:47 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Pro With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 125W Turbo Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes in Black Beauty, Luxe Lavender, and Moonlight Pearl shades

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 50 Pro sports a 6.7-inch 144Hz 1.5K curved pOLED display
  • The phone comes with a 10-megapixel OIS-backed telephoto shooter
  • The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery
Motorola Edge 50 Pro was launched in India on Wednesday, April 3. The phone carries an AI-backed triple rear camera system and a 50-megapixel front camera. It is powered by the 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for both wired and wireless Turbo charging. It is confirmed to get three years of OS and four years of security upgrades. The phone is offered in three colour options and two RAM and storage configurations.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro price in India, availability

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 35,999. However, as an introductory offer, the company will offer the base variant at Rs. 27,999 and the 12GB RAM variant at Rs. 31,999. The phone will be available for sale in the country from April 9 via Flipkart, Motorola online store, and retail stores. It comes in Black Beauty, Luxe Lavender, and Moonlight Pearl shades. The Moonlight Pearl colour option is said to be handcrafted in Italy and will be available for purchase on April 8.

Motorola is also offering a Rs. 2,250 instant discount on HDFC credit and debit card EMI transactions and an exchange bonus of Rs. 2,000.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro specifications, features

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits of peak local brightness level, and HDR10+ support. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based Hello UI and will get three years of OS upgrades.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 13-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. The front camera, on the other hand, carries a 50-megapixel sensor with quad-pixel technology and autofocus.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for up to 125W wired and 50W wireless Turbo charging. The 125W charger is available with the 12GB RAM variant, whereas the 8GB RAM option gets a 68W charger in the box. It also gets an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset measures 8.19mm in thickness and weighs 186g.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Motorola Edge 50 Pro price in India, Motorola Edge 50 Pro specifications, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
Motorola Edge 50 Pro With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 125W Turbo Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
