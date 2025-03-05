Technology News
Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Surface Online; May Get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

Oppo F29 Pro 5G is expected to get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 March 2025 17:06 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F29 Pro 5G is tipped to get features similar to the Oppo A5 Pro 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo F29 Pro 5G may get a 16-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The moniker was confirmed in a Bluetooth SIG listing
  • The Oppo F29 Pro 5G may support 80W wired fast charging
Oppo F29 Pro 5G is expected to launch in India and other global markets soon. The handset was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The moniker has been confirmed via a Bluetooth SIG listing. Now, a tipster has listed the expected key features of the purported smartphone. The F29 Pro 5G may get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera, and a 6,000mAh battery. The tipped specifications are similar to those of the Oppo A5 Pro 5G.

Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features (Expected)

The Oppo F29 Pro 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, according to an X post by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414). The phone is said to support LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It will likely run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 out-of-the-box. The handset is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

As per the tipster, the Oppo F29 Pro 5G is expected to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For security, it may carry an in-display fingerprint sensor. For optics, the phone could get a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Oppo F29 Pro 5G moniker was confirmed in a Bluetooth SIG listing. It carries the model number CPH2705. The company has yet to announce the launch of the handset.

Notably, the purported Oppo F29 Pro 5G is tipped to have similar features as the Oppo A5 Pro 5G, which was unveiled in China in December 2024. It is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,300) for the 8GB + 256GB option. It supports up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The handset is claimed to meet IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and splash resistance. 

Oppo A5 Pro 5G

Oppo A5 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
