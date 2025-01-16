Oppo could be working on a new smartphone that could join the A5 Pro model that was launched last month. An unreleased Oppo handset was spotted on a Chinese certification website which hints towards its imminent launch in China. Although the official moniker remains unknown, it is believed to be the next generation Oppo A5. The listing also shows several key specifications of the purported phone and reveals its design. It may come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and a 6,500mAh battery.

Oppo A5 TENAA Listing

First spotted by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) and shared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the purported Oppo phone has been listed on China's TENAA website sporting the model number PKQ110 — it is speculated to arrive as the Oppo A5. The handset is allegedly equipped with a 6.7-inch (1,080×2,412 pixels) full HD+ AMOLED screen with an under-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Purported Oppo A5 images on TENAA

Photo Credit: TENAA

The phone is said to have a dual rear camera unit housed in a circular camera module, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera will likely use an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The images of the purported Oppo A5 on TENAA show a phone in a bluish silver colourway with a flat display, rounded corners, and a centre-aligned circular rear camera module.

As per the listing, the Oppo A5 could be powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core processor which is speculated to be the Snapdragon 670. It is expected to be available in 8GB and 12GB RAM configurations, paired with 256GB and 512GB of inbuilt storage. The device may pack a 6,330mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

It is expected to join the Oppo A5 Pro which was launched in China in December and appears to sport a similar design. In terms of dimensions, it could measure 161.57 × 74.47 × 7.65mm and weigh 185g. It is listed to support Bluetooth and USB connectivity.