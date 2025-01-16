Technology News
Oppo Smartphone With 6330mAh Battery Surfaces on TENAA; Speculated to Debut as Oppo A5

Oppo A5 is expected to arrive in 256GB and 512GB storage configurations.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2025 11:21 IST
Oppo Smartphone With 6330mAh Battery Surfaces on TENAA; Speculated to Debut as Oppo A5

Photo Credit: Oppo

The purported Oppo A5 appears to have a design similar to Oppo A5 Pro (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Oppo A5 is said to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen
  • The phone is listed with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup
  • It appears with a circular, centred rear camera module
Oppo could be working on a new smartphone that could join the A5 Pro model that was launched last month. An unreleased Oppo handset was spotted on a Chinese certification website which hints towards its imminent launch in China. Although the official moniker remains unknown, it is believed to be the next generation Oppo A5. The listing also shows several key specifications of the purported phone and reveals its design. It may come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and a 6,500mAh battery.

Oppo A5 TENAA Listing

First spotted by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) and shared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the purported Oppo phone has been listed on China's TENAA website sporting the model number PKQ110 — it is speculated to arrive as the Oppo A5. The handset is allegedly equipped with a 6.7-inch (1,080×2,412 pixels) full HD+ AMOLED screen with an under-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

oppo a5 tenaa TENAA Listing of the Oppo A5

Purported Oppo A5 images on TENAA
Photo Credit: TENAA

The phone is said to have a dual rear camera unit housed in a circular camera module, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera will likely use an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The images of the purported Oppo A5 on TENAA show a phone in a bluish silver colourway with a flat display, rounded corners, and a centre-aligned circular rear camera module.

As per the listing, the Oppo A5 could be powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core processor which is speculated to be the Snapdragon 670. It is expected to be available in 8GB and 12GB RAM configurations, paired with 256GB and 512GB of inbuilt storage. The device may pack a 6,330mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

It is expected to join the Oppo A5 Pro which was launched in China in December and appears to sport a similar design. In terms of dimensions, it could measure 161.57 × 74.47 × 7.65mm and weigh 185g. It is listed to support Bluetooth and USB connectivity.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G

Oppo A5 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Oppo A5, Oppo A5 2025, Oppo A5 2025 specifications, Oppo A5 2025 leaks, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Tipped to Get Smaller Batteries than Standard Models

