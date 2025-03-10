Technology News
Oppo F29 Pro 5G, Oppo F29 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Key Features Leaked; Said to Launch Soon

Oppo F29 Pro 5G is tipped to get similar features as the Oppo A5 Pro 5G.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 March 2025 12:50 IST
Oppo F29 Pro 5G, Oppo F29 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Key Features Leaked; Said to Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A5 Pro 5G (pictured) was unveiled in China in December 2024

Highlights
  • Oppo F29 Pro 5G series handsets are tipped to be mid-range offerings
  • The Pro+ variant could be backed by a 6,500mAh battery
  • Both Oppo F29 Pro 5G phones could support 80W wired fast charging
Oppo F29 Pro 5G could launch in India soon alongside the Oppo F29 Pro+ 5G. Ahead of any official confirmation, a tipster has suggested several key features of the purported smartphones. The tipster has also leaked the alleged price ranges of the handsets. Both phones are expected to be mid-range offerings. Previously, details about the Oppo F29 Pro 5G had surfaced online. The handset is expected to have similar features as the Oppo A5 Pro 5G, which was unveiled in China in December 2024.

Oppo F29 Pro 5G, F29 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Features (Expected)

The Oppo F29 Pro 5G is expected to be priced in India under Rs. 25,000, according to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). The phone is expected to be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants. 

The tipster added that the Oppo F29 Pro+ 5G will be priced under Rs. 30,000 in the country. It is expected to come in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options. Both phones are expected to launch soon.

The Pro+ variant of the Oppo F29 will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, according to the tipster. The phone is expected to be backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. In another post, the tipster suggests that the handset will sport a curved display and have an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Meanwhile, the Oppo F29 Pro 5G is tipped to get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. This aligns with an earlier leak which suggested that the phone will support  LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It is expected to ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and carry a 6,000mAh battery. The handset may support a similar charging speed as the Pro+ version.

The Oppo F29 Pro 5G may get a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display, according to the older leak. It is expected to support an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will likely come with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with OIS support alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and a 16-megapixel front camera.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple’s iOS 19 Will Reportedly Expand Apple Intelligence Capabilities to More Apps
Oppo F29 Pro 5G, Oppo F29 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Key Features Leaked; Said to Launch Soon
