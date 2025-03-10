Oppo F29 Pro 5G could launch in India soon alongside the Oppo F29 Pro+ 5G. Ahead of any official confirmation, a tipster has suggested several key features of the purported smartphones. The tipster has also leaked the alleged price ranges of the handsets. Both phones are expected to be mid-range offerings. Previously, details about the Oppo F29 Pro 5G had surfaced online. The handset is expected to have similar features as the Oppo A5 Pro 5G, which was unveiled in China in December 2024.

Oppo F29 Pro 5G, F29 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Features (Expected)

The Oppo F29 Pro 5G is expected to be priced in India under Rs. 25,000, according to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). The phone is expected to be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants.

Exclusive 🌠



Oppo F29 Pro and F29 Pro+ are launching soon in India



F29 Pro

🔳 Dimensity 7300

8+128GB and 8+256GB

💰 Under ₹25,000



F29 Pro Plus

🔳 Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

8+128 8+256 and 12+256GB

💰 Under ₹30,000

🔋 6500mAh battery

⚡ 80 watt charging https://t.co/si0RAWqCm2 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 9, 2025

The tipster added that the Oppo F29 Pro+ 5G will be priced under Rs. 30,000 in the country. It is expected to come in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options. Both phones are expected to launch soon.

The Pro+ variant of the Oppo F29 will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, according to the tipster. The phone is expected to be backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. In another post, the tipster suggests that the handset will sport a curved display and have an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Meanwhile, the Oppo F29 Pro 5G is tipped to get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. This aligns with an earlier leak which suggested that the phone will support LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It is expected to ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and carry a 6,000mAh battery. The handset may support a similar charging speed as the Pro+ version.

The Oppo F29 Pro 5G may get a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display, according to the older leak. It is expected to support an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will likely come with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with OIS support alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and a 16-megapixel front camera.