Apple and Samsung are said to be readying ‘slim' versions of their upcoming flagship phones. A tipster now suggests that the purported devices, dubbed the iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, may ship with much smaller battery capacities than their flagship equivalents. This move is speculated to be in order to maintain the thin form factor of the handsets. Notably, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to debut in September alongside other models in the iPhone 17 series, and while the Galaxy S25 series is scheduled to launch next week, the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim may have been delayed till May.

iPhone 17 Air, Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Battery Capacities

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared details about the expected battery capacities of the Apple and Samsung phones. As per the tipster, both models will be equipped with batteries in the 3,000-4,000mAh range. The phones are tipped to put their heat dissipation capabilities and battery life to the test with their “ultra-thin” design which could measure between 5.xmm-6.xmm.

Tipster Digital Chat Station's Claims About the Galaxy S25 Slim and iPhone 17 Air

Photo Credit: Weibo/Digital Chat Station

Meanwhile, Chinese smartphone makers are expected to launch ‘slim' models of their own and they might have batteries with capacity around 5,000mAh. Recent models launched by OEMs in China have adopted Silicon-Carbon technology that allows them to have better energy density.

However, global giants such as Apple and Samsung are yet to do so, and thus may have smaller battery capacities with reduced screen on-time compared to their standard counterparts.

iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Leaks

As per a previous report, Apple's 'ultra-thin iPhone' may measure around 5.5mm in thickness, potentially making it the thinnest iPhone ever built. It is said to lack a physical SIM card slot and only supports eSIM due to its thin form factor. The phone is rumoured to come with a 6.6-inch OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion technology and Apple's Dynamic Island. For optics, it may sport a single 48-megapixel rear camera and a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim (model no. SM-S937x/DS) could have a 6.66-inch display, which should be similar to the Galaxy S25+ model. It is said to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50-megapixel 3.5X telephoto camera.