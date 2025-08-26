Technology News
Oppo A6, Oppo A6 Max Said to Debut as Rebranded Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro+; Key Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing

Oppo A6 5G allegedly appeared on TENAA with model number PLS120.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 August 2025 14:56 IST
Oppo A6, Oppo A6 Max Said to Debut as Rebranded Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro+; Key Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F31 series will succeed the Oppo F29 lineup

Highlights
  • Oppo A6 Max 5G is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch display
  • Oppo A6 5G is said to offer 80W fast charging
  • They could launch in Chinese market soon
Oppo F31 series is likely to launch in India soon according to recent reports, and the lineup may include three models. A tipster now claims that these devices could be rebranded versions of the upcoming Oppo A6-series phones intended for the Chinese market. The Oppo A6 5G and Oppo A6 Max 5G are believed to correspond to the Oppo F31 and Oppo F31 Pro+, respectively. Meanwhile, the Oppo A6 5G has been listed on the TENAA website with model number PLS120. The listing suggests a 50-megapixel rear camera setup and a 6.57-inch display on the Oppo A6 5G.

A tipster identified as Perfectly Arranged Digital (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claims that Oppo A6 5G and Oppo A6 Max 5G will be launched as rebranded versions of the Oppo F31 and Oppo F31 Pro+, respectively. The vanilla model is said to offer 80W fast charging support.

The Oppo A6 Max 5G, reportedly carrying the model number PLL110, is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch display. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.

Oppo A6 5G Specifications (Expected)

Meanwhile, an unannounced Oppo smartphone bearing model number PLS120, which could be the Oppo A6 5G, has appeared on TENAA. This mode is listed with a 6.57-inch (1,080×2,372 pixels) display. Also, it is listed to come with 8GB and 12GB RAM options along with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB inbuilt storage options. It is shown to pack an octa-core chipset with a maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz.

As per the listing, the Oppo A6 5G could feature a dual rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It is tipped to feature a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It could get a 6,830mAh rated battery.

The TENAA listing suggests that the Oppo A6 5G will have an under-display fingerprint reader. It is said to measure 158.2x75.02x8mm and could weigh 185g.

The listing also includes early photos of the Oppo A6 5G. It is seen featuring a curved display and a square-shaped camera module at the back alongside an LED flash.

Oppo is rumoured to launch the F31 series in India soon. The Oppo F31 and Oppo F31 Pro are said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, while the Oppo F31 Pro+ is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. All three models are said to carry a 7,000mAh battery.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Oppo A6, Oppo A6 Max Said to Debut as Rebranded Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro+; Key Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing
