Technology News
English Edition

Crypto Market Plunges as Bitcoin Slides to Six-Week Low, Ethereum Stays Resilient

$200 Billion wiped from crypto as whale selling sinks Bitcoin to $110,000 while Ethereum nears record highs on ETF inflows.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 August 2025 14:05 IST
Crypto Market Plunges as Bitcoin Slides to Six-Week Low, Ethereum Stays Resilient

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch

Bitcoin dives to a 6-week low as Ethereum briefly touches record highs

Highlights
  • Bitcoin slumps to 6-week low near $110,000
  • Ethereum falls after a record high close to $4900
  • Whale moves trigger $550 Million in liquidations
Advertisement

The cryptocurrency market retreated on Tuesday, as Bitcoin dropped to $110,000 (roughly Rs. 92 lakh), a six-week low. For a brief time, Ethereum surged to a record high, closing in on $4,900 (approximately Rs 4.1 lakh) before taking a sharp downturn. It is currently trading at $4,400 (roughly Rs 3.8 lakh). On Indian exchanges, Bitcoin is currently valued at Rs 96.4 lakh, while Ethereum is at Rs 3.8 lakh. Analysts highlighted that whale-driven selling and massive liquidations were the key factors of a retreating crypto market. 

Quick Drop Driven by a Whale Selling Off Around 24,000 BTC

Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42, said, “The $200 billion wipeout across crypto markets reflects how quickly sentiment can reverse. Bitcoin's drop to a 6-week low highlights the outsized impact of whale movements and shifting macro cues. Holding above key support levels will be critical now, especially as institutional interest remains a stabilizing force in the long term.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk highlighted that, “Ethereum briefly peaked at an all-time high near $4,900, lifted by institutional demand and ETF flows. August has seen $2.5 billion in ETF inflows into Ether alone, even as Bitcoin funds suffered outflows. Despite its rally, ETH wasn't immune: a near 6 percent retreat from the peak underscores rising volatility and profit-taking, while derivatives data reveals elevated short interest amid a resilient long-term bullish narrative.”

The sell-off also impacted altcoins on Tuesday. Solana, Cardano, and Dogecoin faced double-digit losses. The CoinDCX research team said: “Bitcoin breaks down below the crucial support at $110,000, posing a threat to the upcoming bullish cycle. With this, the top altcoins like Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, and Cardano experience a massive pullback.”

However, some analysts see signs of resilience. Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex, said: “Bitcoin is trading at $110,000 as bulls attempt to regain control. Despite this, Bitcoin futures open interest climbed to an all-time high, up 13 percent from two weeks earlier. Institutions are buying the dip, accumulating about 3,081 BTC. On the downside, BTC could test the $105,000 support before a relief rally.”

While traders await Powell's next move and a possible rotation into Ethereum, analysts say the next few sessions could decide whether Bitcoin steadies or expects support at $105,000 (roughly Rs. 92.17 lakh).
 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Crypto, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Oppo Find X9 Pro to Feature Up to 16GB of RAM and Debut in Three Colourways, Tipster Claims

Related Stories

Crypto Market Plunges as Bitcoin Slides to Six-Week Low, Ethereum Stays Resilient
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera: See Price
  2. Apple Announces Fourth Retail Store in India
  3. Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 Public Beta 5 Update for iPhone With These Fixes
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite With 8,000mAh Battery UnveiledÂ 
  5. Elon Musk Sues OpenAI Again, This Time for ChatGPT Deal With Apple
  6. TCL Z100 Wireless Home Theatre System Debuts With Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
  7. Oppo Find X9 Pro RAM, Storage Options and Colourways Leaked Ahead of Debut
  8. Realme's 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature a Built-in Cooling Fan
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Listed by Retailer, Here's How Much it Might Cost
  10. YouTubers Say AI Is Editing Their Shorts Without Consent
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Offers Free Screen Replacement for Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra Affected by Green Line Issue in India
  2. Crypto Market Plunges as Bitcoin Slides to Six-Week Low, Ethereum Stays Resilient
  3. Oppo Find X9 Pro to Feature Up to 16GB of RAM and Debut in Three Colourways, Tipster Claims
  4. Google Will Introduce Compulsory Developer Verification for Sideloaded Android Apps in 2026
  5. Vivo V60 Lite Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 685 SoC, Android 16
  6. Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera, 6,500mAh Battery
  7. Elon Musk’s xAI Sues Apple, OpenAI Alleging Anticompetitive Conduct
  8. A Nintendo Direct Presentation Is Reportedly Planned for September
  9. Realme Says Upcoming 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature Built-in Cooling Fan
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price and Key Specifications Reportedly Listed on Retail Website, Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »