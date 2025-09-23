Oppo A6 Pro has been silently launched in Vietnam as the latest addition to the Oppo A6 series, which (until now) consisted of 5G models such as the Oppo A6 Pro 5G, Oppo A6 GT, and Oppo A6i. The newly launched handset packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support, similar to the 5G version. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Oppo A6 Pro 4G has an IP69 rating for protection against dust and water ingress.

Oppo A6 Pro 4G Price, Colour Options

Pricing for the Oppo A6 Pro 4G in Vietnam is set at VND 8,290,000 (roughly Rs. 27,900) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage model (via GSMArena). The phone is available in Coral Pink, Lunar Titanium, Rosewood Red and Stellar Blue colourways.

Oppo A6 Pro 4G Specifications, Features

The Oppo A6 Pro 4G sports a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,372 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and up to 1,400 nits peak brightness level in high brightness mode. The panel comes with AGC DT-Star D+ protection. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G100 chip paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It supports 128GB and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The phone runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

In the camera department, the Oppo has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. At the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The handset is equipped with a SuperCool VC system, including a 4,300 sq mm vapour cooling chamber. The phone also supports AI GameBoost 2.0, which adapts to your playing style in real time, providing smoother graphics, quicker responses, and a more personalised gaming experience.

Oppo packs a 7,000mAh battery in the A6 Pro 4G with support for 80W wired fast charging. It also supports reverse wired charging. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port.

For security, the Oppo A6 Pro 4G is equipped with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The phone has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It measures 158.20×75.02×8.00mm and weighs about 188g.

