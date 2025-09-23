Technology News
English Edition

Oppo A6 Pro 4G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features

Oppo A6 Pro 4G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G100 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 September 2025 19:52 IST
Oppo A6 Pro 4G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A6 Pro 4G comes in Coral Pink, Lunar Titanium, Rosewood Red and Stellar Blue shades

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo A6 Pro 4G has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The phone ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15
  • The Oppo A6 Pro 4G has an IP69-rated dust and water-resistant build
Advertisement

Oppo A6 Pro has been silently launched in Vietnam as the latest addition to the Oppo A6 series, which (until now) consisted of 5G models such as the Oppo A6 Pro 5G, Oppo A6 GT, and Oppo A6i. The newly launched handset packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support, similar to the 5G version. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Oppo A6 Pro 4G has an IP69 rating for protection against dust and water ingress.

Oppo A6 Pro 4G Price, Colour Options

Pricing for the Oppo A6 Pro 4G in Vietnam is set at VND 8,290,000 (roughly Rs. 27,900) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage model (via GSMArena). The phone is available in Coral Pink, Lunar Titanium, Rosewood Red and Stellar Blue colourways.

Oppo A6 Pro 4G Specifications, Features

The Oppo A6 Pro 4G sports a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,372 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and up to 1,400 nits peak brightness level in high brightness mode. The panel comes with AGC DT-Star D+ protection. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G100 chip paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It supports 128GB and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The phone runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

In the camera department, the Oppo has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. At the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The handset is equipped with a SuperCool VC system, including a 4,300 sq mm vapour cooling chamber. The phone also supports AI GameBoost 2.0, which adapts to your playing style in real time, providing smoother graphics, quicker responses, and a more personalised gaming experience.

Oppo packs a 7,000mAh battery in the A6 Pro 4G with support for 80W wired fast charging. It also supports reverse wired charging. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port.

For security, the Oppo A6 Pro 4G is equipped with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The phone has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It measures 158.20×75.02×8.00mm and weighs about 188g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo A6 Pro 4G, Oppo A6 Pro 4G Price, Oppo A6 Pro 4G Launch, Oppo A6 Pro 4G Features, Oppo A6 series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 With 8.7-Inch Display, 5,100mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Oppo A6 Pro 4G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Design, Colours and Hasselblad Cameras Revealed Ahead of Debut
  2. Vivo V60 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Origin OS 6 Will Soon Replace Funtouch OS in India, Company Confirms
  4. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Confirmed to Support Zeiss 2.35x Teleconverter
  5. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Will be Equipped With This Battery, Display
  6. Amazon Great Sale 2025 Highlights: Deals on iPhone 15, OnePlus 13 and More
  7. Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals, Discounts on Laptops Under Rs. 30,000
  8. iQOO 15 Display Details Confirmed, Will Sport 2K Samsung 'Everest' OLED Panel
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A6 Pro 4G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 With 8.7-Inch Display, 5,100mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and More
  4. CSRC Directs Brokers to Pause Real-World Asset Tokenisation Activity in Hong Kong
  5. Philips TAT1269 TWS Headset Launched in India Alongside Bluetooth and Party Speakers: Price, Features
  6. Facebook Dating Brings an AI Assistant to Help Users Find Prompt-Based Matches
  7. Vivo V60 Lite 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. LinkedIn Wants to Train AI Models on User Data, But This One Step Stops It
  9. iQOO 15 to Feature 2K Samsung 'Everest' Display With M14 Luminescent Material
  10. Samsung Launches Movingstyle Wireless Mobile Display With Detachable Touchscreen, Stand
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »