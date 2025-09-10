Technology News
Oppo A6 GT Launched With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Alongside Oppo A6i: Price, Specifications

Oppo A6GT and Oppo A6i run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 September 2025 13:12 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo A6 GT supports up to 240Hz touch sampling rate

Highlights
  • The Oppo A6 GT comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset
  • Oppo A6i has a 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging
  • The new handsets join the recently announced Oppo A6 Pro in China
Oppo A6 GT and Oppo A6i were launched in China on Wednesday. They join the recently announced Oppo A6 Pro as the brand's newest A-series smartphones. The Oppo A6 GT comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, a 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, and a 7,000mAh battery. On the other hand, the Oppo A6i is equipped with a 6.67-inch 120Hz LCD screen, Dimensity 6300 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery. Both handsets support a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Oppo A6 GT, Oppo A6i Price, Availability

The price of Oppo A6 GT is set at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the 8GB + 256GB storage configuration. The handset is also available in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage options, priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 22,300) and CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 26,000), respectively.

It is sold in three colourways — Rock Mist Blue, Streamer White, and Colourful Pink.

Meanwhile, the Oppo A6i price begins at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,900) for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. Its 8GB + 12GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at CNY 999 (roughly 12,400) and CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,600), respectively.

The handset is offered in black and white shades.

Oppo A6 GT Features and Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Oppo A6 GT runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. It sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K (1,280 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,600 nits peak brightness. There is an under-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Powering the handset is a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset under the hood, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. For optics, the Oppo A6 GT has a dual rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with OIS support and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. It also gets a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A6 GT include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and USB Type-C. In terms of dimensions, it measures 163.13 x 77.58 x 7.7mm, and weighs 198g. The handset packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W Super Flash Charge support.

Oppo A6i Features and Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Oppo A6i also runs on ColorOS 15 out of the box. It comes with a 6.67-inch HD+ (1,604 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,000 nits peak brightness.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. For optics, the Oppo A6i also comes with a dual rear camera system. It includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A6i include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C. It measures 165.71 x 76.24 x 7.99mm in terms of dimensions and tips the scales at 194g. The handset is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 45W Super Flash Charge support.

Comments

Oppo A6 GT, Oppo A6 GT 5G, Oppo A6 GT 5G Price, Oppo A6 GT 5G Specifications, Oppo A6i 5G, Oppo A6i 5G Specifications, Oppo A6i 5G Price, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Oppo A6 GT Launched With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Alongside Oppo A6i: Price, Specifications
