Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 With 8.7 Inch Display, 5,100mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 With 8.7-Inch Display, 5,100mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 is released in 4GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 September 2025 19:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 With 8.7-Inch Display, 5,100mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 launched in India in two colourways
  • It has an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus
  • It is likely to have a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC under the hood
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 has been silently debuted in India. The latest Galaxy A series tablet runs on an octa-core chipset and features an 8.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Tab A11 comes in two colour options and carries a 5,100mAh battery. It boasts an 8-megapixel single rear camera unit and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The Galaxy Tab A11 arrives as a successor to the Galaxy Tab A9, which was launched in 2023

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 price in India is set at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant with Wi-Fi connectivity. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 17,999.

The cellular variant of the Galaxy Tab A11 costs Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 20,999 for the 4GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage models, respectively. It is released in Gray and Silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 features an 8.7-inch HD+ (800×1,340 pixels) TFT display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the tablet has an octa core chipset with a 2.2GHz CPU speed. Samsung hasn't officially disclosed the processor of the new tablet.

samsung galaxy tab a11 inline Samsung Galaxy Tab A11

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

The Galaxy Tab A11 packs up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via the MicroSD card slot. On the rear, the tablet has an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus. For selfies and video calls, it has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy Tab A11 include Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Samsung has packed Dolby-backed dual speakers on the tablet.

Like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9+, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 houses a 5,100mAh battery. It measures 211.0×124.7×8.0mm and weighs 337 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 8.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 800x1340 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 13
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab A11, Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and More

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 With 8.7-Inch Display, 5,100mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Design, Colours and Hasselblad Cameras Revealed Ahead of Debut
  2. Amazon Great Sale 2025 Highlights: Deals on iPhone 15, OnePlus 13 and More
  3. Origin OS 6 Will Soon Replace Funtouch OS in India, Company Confirms
  4. Vivo V60 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Will be Equipped With This Battery, Display
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Launched in India With 8.7-Inch Display: See Price
  7. Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals and Discounts on 50-Inch Smart TVs
  8. iQOO 15 Display Details Confirmed, Will Sport 2K Samsung 'Everest' OLED Panel
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A6 Pro 4G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 With 8.7-Inch Display, 5,100mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and More
  4. CSRC Directs Brokers to Pause Real-World Asset Tokenisation Activity in Hong Kong
  5. Philips TAT1269 TWS Headset Launched in India Alongside Bluetooth and Party Speakers: Price, Features
  6. Facebook Dating Brings an AI Assistant to Help Users Find Prompt-Based Matches
  7. Vivo V60 Lite 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. LinkedIn Wants to Train AI Models on User Data, But This One Step Stops It
  9. iQOO 15 to Feature 2K Samsung 'Everest' Display With M14 Luminescent Material
  10. Samsung Launches Movingstyle Wireless Mobile Display With Detachable Touchscreen, Stand
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »