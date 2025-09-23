Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 has been silently debuted in India. The latest Galaxy A series tablet runs on an octa-core chipset and features an 8.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Tab A11 comes in two colour options and carries a 5,100mAh battery. It boasts an 8-megapixel single rear camera unit and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The Galaxy Tab A11 arrives as a successor to the Galaxy Tab A9, which was launched in 2023

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 price in India is set at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant with Wi-Fi connectivity. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 17,999.

The cellular variant of the Galaxy Tab A11 costs Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 20,999 for the 4GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage models, respectively. It is released in Gray and Silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 features an 8.7-inch HD+ (800×1,340 pixels) TFT display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the tablet has an octa core chipset with a 2.2GHz CPU speed. Samsung hasn't officially disclosed the processor of the new tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy Tab A11 packs up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via the MicroSD card slot. On the rear, the tablet has an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus. For selfies and video calls, it has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy Tab A11 include Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Samsung has packed Dolby-backed dual speakers on the tablet.

Like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9+, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 houses a 5,100mAh battery. It measures 211.0×124.7×8.0mm and weighs 337 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.