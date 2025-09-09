Technology News
Oppo A6 Pro With 7,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 7300 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A6 Pro has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 September 2025 17:08 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A6 Pro is available in three colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo A6 Pro launched in China with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage
  • The new phone has a dual rear camera unit
  • Oppo A6 Pro has a 4300mm sq VC vapour chamber
Oppo A6 Pro has been launched in China as Oppo's newest A-series smartphone. It features a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip alongside up to 16GB of RAM. The Oppo A6 Pro features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.  The Oppo A6 Pro comes in three colour options and offers a 6.57-inch display with 1,400 nits peak brightness. 

Oppo A6 Pro Price

Oppo A6 Pro pricing starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 22,500) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version. The 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage models cost CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,500), CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 27,500), and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,500), respectively.

The new handset is available for purchase in China in Black Jade, Flowing Water Gold and Rising to the Top (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Oppo A6 Pro Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Oppo A6 Pro runs on Android 15 with the company's ColorOS 15 software interface. It sports a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,372 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 1,400 nits brightness. It runs on an octa core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, alongside 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 built-in storage.

The Oppo A6 Pro has a 50-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture and autofocus, paired with a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. The rear camera unit supports up to 10x digital zoom. On the front, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A6 Pro include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C port and Wi-Fi 6. It features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The Oppo A6 Pro also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports the face unlock feature.

For thermal management, the Oppo A6 Pro has a 4300 sq mm vapour chamber (VC). It has an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset also claimed to have an SGS certification for high-temperature operation. It includes dual stereo speakers as well. 

The Oppo A6 Pro packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 23 hours of video playback time on a single charge. The phone measures 7.96mm in thickness (Black Jade colour variant) and weighs 191g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2372 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Oppo A6 Pro, Oppo A6 Pro Price, Oppo A6 Pro Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Bybit Resumes Full Operations in India After Regulatory Approval
