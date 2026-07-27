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Oppo A7 Pro Max Officially Teased With Massive 10,000mAh Battery Ahead of Launch

The Oppo A7 Pro Max handset recently appeared on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 July 2026 19:18 IST
Oppo A7 Pro Max Officially Teased With Massive 10,000mAh Battery Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A7 Pro Max is teased in a light blue colourway

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Highlights
  • Oppo has opened pre-orders for the A7 Pro Max in China
  • The handset could support 80W wired fast charging
  • Oppo A7 Pro Max may feature a 120Hz OLED display
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Oppo has officially revealed the Oppo A7 Pro Max ahead of its launch in China, confirming that the smartphone will pack a 10,000mAh battery. The company has also shared the handset's first official image, offering a look at its rear design. Although Oppo has yet to announce the launch date or detailed specifications, previous listings and leaks suggest the smartphone could arrive with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, a 120Hz OLED display, 80W fast charging and dual rear cameras.

Oppo A7 Pro Max Officially Revealed

Oppo has shared the first teaser for the Oppo A7 Pro Max on Weibo, confirming the smartphone's 10,000mAh battery ahead of its launch. A footnote accompanying the teaser image states that the Oppo A7 Pro Max uses a single-cell battery with a typical capacity of 10,000mAh and a rated capacity of 9,700mAh. It also claims the battery can retain at least 80 percent of its capacity after 1,500 charging cycles under specified testing conditions.

The teaser image shows the Oppo A7 Pro Max in a light blue finish with a slightly raised rectangular camera module. Two large camera rings are positioned vertically on the left side of the module, while two smaller circular cutouts sit alongside them. An LED flash is placed separately to the right with "Power Flash" branding. The right edge of the handset houses the power button and volume rocker.

Oppo has not announced a launch date yet, although pre-orders for the A7 Pro Max have already opened in China through Oppo China e-store, Tmall, JD.com, Douyin, Kuaishou and Pinduoduo.

Earlier reports suggest the Oppo A7 Pro Max could feature a 6.78-inch flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is also expected to ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

The Oppo A7 Pro Max handset recently appeared on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset. The benchmark listing points to a 12GB RAM variant, while previous reports suggest the phone could be available with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Earlier reports also suggest the Oppo A7 Pro Max could feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, alongside a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset is further tipped to support 80W wired fast charging and could measure 8.47mm thick while weighing 226g.

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Further reading: Oppo A7 Pro Max, Oppo A7 Pro Max Features, Oppo A7 Pro Max Design, Oppo A7 Series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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