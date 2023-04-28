Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Sony Expects Quarterly Profits to Fall 3.2 Percent; Says PS5 Sales Will Jump By 6 Million Units in 2023

Sony Expects Quarterly Profits to Fall 3.2 Percent; Says PS5 Sales Will Jump By 6 Million Units in 2023

For this business year, the company forecast profit at its gaming and network unit to rise by 8 percent.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 April 2023 14:31 IST
Sony Expects Quarterly Profits to Fall 3.2 Percent; Says PS5 Sales Will Jump By 6 Million Units in 2023

Photo Credit: Reuters

Sony expects operating profit in the year to March 31 to fall to $8.65 billion

Highlights
  • Improved performance of its gaming unit will come as a relief to Sony
  • Sony Competes with Microsoft, Nintendo in the console space
  • Sony also predicted that image sensor sales will dip by 5.8 percent

Sony Group on Friday said PlayStation 5 sales will jump by six million units this business year, but forecast its profit will slip from a record high as weaker financial services sales offsets gains from gaming, music and movies.

The Japanese company said it expects operating profit in the year to March 31 to fall 3.2 percent to JPY 1.17 trillion ($8.65 billion, roughly Rs. 70,776 crore), lower than an analysts' average estimate of a JPY 1.275 trillion (roughly Rs. 76,857 crore) profit, according to Refinitiv data.

The improved performance of its gaming unit, however, will come as a relief to the entertainment and electronics conglomerate after it struggled to make enough PlayStation 5 game consoles to meet demand during the COVID-19 pandemic because of semiconductor supply chain disruptions.

"We can now deliver PlayStation 5 to almost anywhere in the world without keeping our customers waiting," Sony Group President Hiroki Totoki said at a press briefing after the company announced its results.

Sony, which competes with Xbox maker Microsoft and Switch provider Nintendo, said it expects to sell a record 25 million PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles this business year, up from 19.1 million in the previous 12 months and more than double the number it sold the year before that.

For this business year, the company forecast profit at its gaming and network unit to rise by 8 percent to JPY 270 billion (roughly Rs. 16,274 crore). It said it expects earnings at its music and pictures divisions to be slightly higher, with profits from financial services falling by a fifth.

Sony also predicted that image sensor sales will dip by 5.8 percent to JPY 200 billion (roughly Rs. 12,058 crore).

The firm said overall operating profit for the three months that ended March 31 fell 7.3 percent to JPY 128.5 billion (roughly Rs. 7,748 crore), with full year profit nudging up to a record JPY 1.21 trillion (roughly Rs. 72,976 crore).

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, PS5, PlayStation 5
Samsung Teams with Crypto.Com to Bring Asset Trading Services on Galaxy Z Fold Phones

Related Stories

Sony Expects Quarterly Profits to Fall 3.2 Percent; Says PS5 Sales Will Jump By 6 Million Units in 2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Filmfare Awards 2023 Winners — The Full List
  2. WhatsApp Starts Testing This New Chat Feature for Android Users
  3. Google Pixel 7a Full Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: See Here
  4. Acer Swift Go (2023) With 2.8K OLED Display Launched in India: See Price
  5. Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  6. Google Pixel 7a May Get This New Colour Option: Check Here
  7. Poco F5 5G Tipped to Launch in India With These Features
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  9. Vivo X90 Pro Review: Meeting Expectations?
  10. How Raji: An Ancient Epic Was Ported to Mobile
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Expects Quarterly Profits to Fall 3.2 Percent; Says PS5 Sales Will Jump By 6 Million Units in 2023
  2. Xiaomi Mix 5 Leaked Live Images Tip Design, Key Specifications: All Details
  3. Samsung Teams with Crypto.Com to Bring Asset Trading Services on Galaxy Z Fold Phones
  4. Acer Swift Go (2023) With 13th Gen Intel CPU, 2.8K OLED Display Launched in India: Details
  5. Infinix Smart 7 HD With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. WhatsApp Begins Testing Direct Chat Transfer Feature on Latest Beta for Android: Report
  7. The Last of Us Part I PC Port's New 25 GB Patch Brings Optimisation, Fixes Crashing, Improves Textures
  8. Filmfare Awards 2023 Winners: Alia Bhatt Wins Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi, More
  9. HTC Phone With Snapdragon 700 Series SoC May Launch Soon, Hints Bluetooth SIG Certification
  10. Bitcoin Inches Close to $30,000 Mark After Four-Day Slump, Crypto Chart Shows More Gains Than Losses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.