Oppo has released the timeline for the global rollout of Android 13-based ColorOS 13 update schedule for March. The Chinese smartphone company has been updating its compatible devices to the latest ColorOS 13 in a phased manner. While several smartphones including Oppo F21s Pro 5G, Oppo F19s, Oppo A77s, and a few others have already received the update, more phones will get the latest OS update in March. The company is currently rolling out the latest OS update for four generations of its Reno series – Reno 8, Reno 7, Reno 6, and Reno 5, along with Oppo Find X5, Find X3, and more.

According to the details shared by the official Twitter handle of ColorOS, the March timeline has been released for the stable as well as beta ColorOS 13 update rollout. As per the schedule, four generations of the Reno series — the Oppo Reno 8 series, the Reno 7 series, the Reno 6 series, Reno 5 series as well as Find X5 series, Find X3 series, Find X2 series, F21 Pro 5G, F21 Pro, F19 Pro+, Oppo K10 5G, and Oppo K10, among several others, are currently getting the update.

The Oppo Reno 6, Reno 5, Reno 5 Marvel Edition, Reno 5F, and the Reno F19 Pro are getting the ColorOS 13 beta update. Additionally, Oppo A55 is also getting the ColorOS 13 Beta update in India and Indonesia, whereas the Oppo A53s 5G will get the beta update in India from March 3.

Apart from these, the Oppo Reno 5F and F19 Pro will get the stable version of ColorOS 13 from March 30 in Indonesia and India, respectively.

Those willing to participate in ColorOS 13 beta update can apply for the same in their phone's Settings by clicking on About device > Tap the top of the page > Tap icon on the top right > Trial versions > Fill in your information > Apply Now. The ColorOS 13 update is based on Android 13. It brings aquamorphic design theme colours, faster system speed, better stability, improved battery life, and other features.

Oppo recently launched the Oppo Find N2 Flip in the global markets. The phone sports flagship features like a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate display and Hasselblad-branded 50-megapixel dual rear cameras. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage as standard. It runs on Android 13 and features MariSilicon X imaging NPU.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.