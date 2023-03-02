Technology News

Oppo Announces Android 13-Based ColorOS 13 Update Rollout Schedule for March

Oppo ColorOS 13 will bring improvements to performance, battery life, as well as new customisation options, and more.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 March 2023 14:13 IST
Oppo Announces Android 13-Based ColorOS 13 Update Rollout Schedule for March

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo is rolling out the ColorOS 13 stable update to its compatible devices in a phased manner

Highlights
  • Oppo is rolling out ColorOS 13 update for Find X5, Reno 8 series
  • Oppo Reno 6, Reno 5 and F19 Pro are getting ColorOS 13 Beta update
  • Reno 5F will get the ColorOS 13 update in Indonesia from March 30

Oppo has released the timeline for the global rollout of Android 13-based ColorOS 13 update schedule for March. The Chinese smartphone company has been updating its compatible devices to the latest ColorOS 13 in a phased manner. While several smartphones including Oppo F21s Pro 5G, Oppo F19s, Oppo A77s, and a few others have already received the update, more phones will get the latest OS update in March. The company is currently rolling out the latest OS update for four generations of its Reno series – Reno 8, Reno 7, Reno 6, and Reno 5, along with Oppo Find X5, Find X3, and more.

According to the details shared by the official Twitter handle of ColorOS, the March timeline has been released for the stable as well as beta ColorOS 13 update rollout. As per the schedule, four generations of the Reno series — the Oppo Reno 8 series, the Reno 7 series, the Reno 6 series, Reno 5 series as well as Find X5 series, Find X3 series, Find X2 series, F21 Pro 5G, F21 Pro, F19 Pro+, Oppo K10 5G, and Oppo K10, among several others, are currently getting the update.

The Oppo Reno 6, Reno 5, Reno 5 Marvel Edition, Reno 5F, and the Reno F19 Pro are getting the ColorOS 13 beta update. Additionally, Oppo A55 is also getting the ColorOS 13 Beta update in India and Indonesia, whereas the Oppo A53s 5G will get the beta update in India from March 3.

Apart from these, the Oppo Reno 5F and F19 Pro will get the stable version of ColorOS 13 from March 30 in Indonesia and India, respectively.

Those willing to participate in ColorOS 13 beta update can apply for the same in their phone's Settings by clicking on About device > Tap the top of the page > Tap icon on the top right > Trial versions > Fill in your information > Apply Now. The ColorOS 13 update is based on Android 13. It brings aquamorphic design theme colours, faster system speed, better stability, improved battery life, and other features.

Oppo recently launched the Oppo Find N2 Flip in the global markets. The phone sports flagship features like a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate display and Hasselblad-branded 50-megapixel dual rear cameras. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage as standard. It runs on Android 13 and features MariSilicon X imaging NPU.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
