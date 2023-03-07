Oppo Find N2 Flip was launched last month in global markets, but the handset is yet to make its debut in India. The company has already confirmed that it will launch its first clamshell-style foldable smartphone in the country. Oppo unveiled the foldable phone but did not announce pricing details for Indian customers during the launch event last month. The Chinese smartphone maker has now confirmed that it will announce the price of the Find N2 Flip next week. The Find N2 Flip is the more affordable option of the two foldable phones under the Find N2 series. Meanwhile, the larger Oppo Find N2 remains exclusive to the Chinese market.

The company has revealed that the Oppo Find N2 Flip will launch in India in two colour options — Astral Black and Moonlit Purple. The foldable phone was launched in the UK for GBP 849 (roughly Rs. 83,700). The Oppo Find N2 Flip's India price is expected to be around Rs. 85,000. Oppo is expected to announce some launch offers when it reveals the price of the handset in India on March 13.

Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications

The Oppo Find N2 Flip that was launched in global markets features a 6.8-inch foldable AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout at the top. The LTPO panel has a full-HD+ resolution and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection against accidental drops and scratches.

The foldable phone has a 3.26-inch outer display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and 382x720 pixels resolution. It offers 900 nits of peak brightness. A dual-camera setup is located right next to the outer display. The Oppo Find N2 Flip has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel front camera. The phone is also equipped with a MariSilicon X imaging NPU.

Under the hood, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. It has been launched with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W SuperVOOC charging. The foldable phone supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, etc. It also comes with a USB Type-C port and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone runs Android 13-based ColorOS 13 out-of-the-box.

