Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find N2 Flip Price in India to Be Announced on March 13: Expected Price, Specifications

Oppo Find N2 Flip Price in India to Be Announced on March 13: Expected Price, Specifications

Oppo Find N2 Flip will be the company's first foldable phone to debut in India.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 March 2023 10:57 IST
Oppo Find N2 Flip Price in India to Be Announced on March 13: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo Find N2 Flip will take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in India.

Highlights
  • The Oppo Find N2 Flip features a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  • The foldable phone has a 6.8-inch AMOLED 120Hz display.
  • It features a dual-camera setup

Oppo Find N2 Flip was launched last month in global markets, but the handset is yet to make its debut in India. The company has already confirmed that it will launch its first clamshell-style foldable smartphone in the country. Oppo unveiled the foldable phone but did not announce pricing details for Indian customers during the launch event last month. The Chinese smartphone maker has now confirmed that it will announce the price of the Find N2 Flip next week. The Find N2 Flip is the more affordable option of the two foldable phones under the Find N2 series. Meanwhile, the larger Oppo Find N2 remains exclusive to the Chinese market.

The company has revealed that the Oppo Find N2 Flip will launch in India in two colour options — Astral Black and Moonlit Purple. The foldable phone was launched in the UK for GBP 849 (roughly Rs. 83,700). The Oppo Find N2 Flip's India price is expected to be around Rs. 85,000. Oppo is expected to announce some launch offers when it reveals the price of the handset in India on March 13.

Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications

The Oppo Find N2 Flip that was launched in global markets features a 6.8-inch foldable AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout at the top. The LTPO panel has a full-HD+ resolution and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection against accidental drops and scratches.

The foldable phone has a 3.26-inch outer display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and 382x720 pixels resolution. It offers 900 nits of peak brightness. A dual-camera setup is located right next to the outer display. The Oppo Find N2 Flip has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel front camera. The phone is also equipped with a MariSilicon X imaging NPU.

Under the hood, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. It has been launched with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W SuperVOOC charging. The foldable phone supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, etc. It also comes with a USB Type-C port and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone runs Android 13-based ColorOS 13 out-of-the-box.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Find N2 Flip, Oppo Find N2 Flip Price, Oppo Find N2 Flip launch, Oppo Find N2 Flip Specifications
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
'Need a Complete Rewrite,' Elon Musk Says After Twitter Fixes Second Outage in a Week
Featured video of the day
Mobile World Congress 2023 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Oppo Find N2 Flip Price in India to Be Announced on March 13: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 2 to Debut on This Date, Phone 2 Chipset Details Leaked
  2. iQoo Z7 Could Be Launched in India on This Date
  3. Apple Watch Series 8 Can Be Purchased for Rs. 25,000 During This Sale
  4. Moto G73 5G Specifications Leaked, May Launch in India at This Price
  5. Vivo V27 Pro Goes on Sale in India At This Price
  6. Oppo Find N2 Flip Price in India Will Be Announced on This Date
  7. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  8. Apple Could Launch 3 New MacBook Models, iMac Later This Year: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  10. Airtel 5G Services Now Available in 265 Indian Cities: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE, Galaxy S23 FE Tipped to Launch Later This Year at Second Galaxy Unpacked Event
  2. Bitcoin, Ether Record Marginal Profits as Stablecoins See Small Gains Amid Market Uncertainty
  3. The Last of Us Episode 8 Draws 8.1 Million Viewers, Scores a Series High for HBO
  4. Apple iPhone SE 4 Will Use OLED Screens From China's BOE Instead of LG, Samsung: Report
  5. Oppo Find N2 Flip Price in India to Be Announced on March 13: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Twitter's EU Privacy Regulator Concerned Over Blue Tick Verification Rollout
  7. 'Need a Complete Rewrite,' Elon Musk Says After Twitter Fixes Second Outage in a Week
  8. Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 6.81-Inch OLED Screen Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. WhatsApp Agrees to Be More Transparent Over Privacy Policy Changes, Says EU
  10. iQoo Z7, iQoo Z7x Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut; India Launch Date Leaked: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.