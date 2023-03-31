After the launch of its second horizontally folding smartphone the Find N2, Oppo now appears to be working on its successor. Just like the Find N, the Find N2 was also exclusive to Oppo's home market. The new foldable that has been tagged as the Oppo Find N3 for now, is said to offer plenty of upgrades including a bigger display, battery, and the latest processor from chipmaker Qualcomm. The source has also provided hints about the upcoming smartphone's design without getting into the details.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo has leaked out several details of an upcoming Oppo foldable handset, which has been tagged as the Find N3. These are the first set of details of the Oppo Find N3 to be publicly available and is also the first time we have heard about the device itself as Oppo released its successor to the Find N recently, in December last year.

The tipster claims that the upcoming device will have a bigger 8-inch inner display with a resolution of 2,268 x 2,440 pixels. It will also feature a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The new display sure seems like an upgrade to the existing model as it packs a higher resolution and is bigger in size as well. The source does not get into details about the Find N3's design, but simply mentions that it will be “ultra-thin”, which would be a welcomed move over the current phone's thicker form factor when folded.

As for the processor, it is expected to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. No details about RAM and storage have been shared. What we do get are details regarding the foldable's camera. The Find N3 is said to feature two selfie cameras just like the outgoing model, but will have a 20-megapixel camera on the outer display and a 30-megapixel selfie camera on the inner display, as per the tipster.

On the rear panel one can expect a 50-megapixel (Sony IMX890) primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel (Sony IMX581) ultra-wide camera and an L07D1W22 periscope camera, the tipster says. The periscope camera seems to be the same one as on the unreleased OnePlus foldable as per a recent tip from the same source.

Also available, are details regarding the Oppo Find N3's battery. The phone is expected to have a 4,805mAh battery, which is a bit larger than the outgoing model's 4,520mAh unit.

An earlier report based on the same source pointed out that OnePlus's foldable will be different. However, we are now beginning to notice a few similarities with the display and camera components used in both of these unreleased smartphones. Since all of the above information is based on rumours we do advise our readers to take this information with a pinch of salt.

