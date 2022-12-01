Technology News
Oppo Reno 8T Spotted on Several Listings; Tipped To Come With 33W Charging Support: All Details

Oppo Reno 8T listing on SIRIM has revealed its branding, while the Element Materials Technology listing suggests 33W fast wired charging support.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 2 December 2022 10:04 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo could expand its Reno 8 (pictured) series with the Oppo Reno 8T.

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8T appeared online with model number CPH2481
  • The smartphone could be cheaper than the standard Reno 8
  • Oppo Reno 8T is listed on TKDN, EEC, BIS, SIRIM

Oppo Reno 8 series is reportedly expecting expansion in coming weeks. While the Chinese company has now moved to Reno 9 series with three variants being launched, a new Reno 8 model has surfaced on the internet recently dubbed to be ‘Oppo Reno8 T.' The handset has been listed on a number of certification sites including TKDN, EEC, BIS, SIRIM, and Element Materials Technology with model number CPH2481. Though the listings do not reveal much details about the specifications of the handset, none of them suggest the name and charging speed for expected Oppo Reno 8T.

According to a report by Gizmochina, Oppo might be working on a new Reno 8 model, reportedly the Oppo Reno 8T. The smartphone, which has been listed on several certification sites, may launch soon. The listing on SIRIM has tipped the phone's branding, while Element Materials Technology listing has suggested that the device could carry support for 33W fast-wired charging.

Even BIS has certified Reno 8T to launch in India. It is being expected that the smartphone could be cheaper than the standard Reno 8 due to its slow charging support as compared to the latter's support for 80W charging.

Meanwhile, Oppo has launched its Reno 9 series comprising the Reno 9 Pro+, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 smartphones in China last week. The flagship Oppo Reno 9 series models come with 6.7-inch OLED curved displays with full-HD+resolution and a refresh rate of upto 120Hz. The 5G-enabled smartphones ship with 32-megapixel selfie cameras. The vanilla Oppo Reno 9 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SOC and the Reno 9 Pro gets a Snapdragon 778G SoC, while the Reno 9 Pro+ is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,700) for the base 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 50,300). It is available in Bihai Qing, Bright Moon Black, and Tomorrow Gold shades.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro costs CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the base 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,600) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model. It is available Bright Moon Black, Slightly Drunken, and Tomorrow Gold colours.

