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Oppo Find N7 Leaks Reveal Seamless 7.6-Inch Main Display, Slim Design and 200-Megapixel Main Camera

The Oppo Find N7 will reportedly have a smaller display compared to previous models

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 October 2026 13:36 IST
Oppo Find N7 Leaks Reveal Seamless 7.6-Inch Main Display, Slim Design and 200-Megapixel Main Camera

The Oppo Find N6 also has a 200-megapixel primary camera

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Highlights
  • The Oppo Find N6 has an 8.12-inch main display
  • The Find N7 may get a compact 7.6-inch panel with new features
  • The new foldable will get slimmer and have a 200-megapixel main camera
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Oppo's Find N7 is shaping up to be an interesting device. The upcoming foldable from Oppo, is already said to get a different main display layout, which ditches its traditional tall form factor for a wider and shorter panel similar to the older Find N2. Following several leaks, new details have emerged about the unannounced foldable's design, its display specifications and rear camera setup. A recent leak revealed that the phone will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset.

Oppo Find N7 Design, Display and Camera Details Revealed in New Leak

The Oppo Find N7, according to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station, will have a different design compared to previous models. The tipster, who claims to have exclusive information about the same, stated that the phone will have a 2nm chipset. He also revealed additional details about the foldable's design, its rear cameras and hinge.

The tipster claims that the Oppo Find N7 will have a 7.6-inch display with a seamless hinge solution to avoid the crease commonly found on foldables. The source also says the engineering sample used a Samsung-made display. The foldable is also said to have a slim overall design and a lightweight body, but no dimensions were revealed.

The Find N7 will reportedly have a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. These will be accompanied by a 3-megapixel multispectral sensor. The camera system will retain Hasselblad's imaging system, which is present on other Find X series models.

A previous report also emphasised Oppo's focus on a crease-free display and a wider layout for its upcoming bookstyle foldable. The report stated that the Oppo Find N7 will be the company's first wide-folding handset. It also claimed that the rear camera module will get a redesign and switch from the typical circular layout to a horizontal one.

An older report also stated that the Oppo Find N7 will be launched in the first quarter of 2027 in China. It would get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset and have a 6,500mAh battery. The current-gen Oppo Find N6 has an 8.12-inch main display and a 6.62-inch cover display, which results in a taller cover display layout and a squarish main display. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

OPPO Find N6

OPPO Find N6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent design and built quality
  • Hinge feels solid
  • Bright LTPO OLED display
  • Decent battery life
  • Dependable cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Oppo AI Pen not included
  • Limited availability
  • Speaker quality could be better
Read detailed OPPO Find N6 review
Display (Primary) 8.12-inch
Cover Display 6.62-inch
Cover Resolution 1140x2616 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2480x2248 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Oppo Find N7, Oppo Find N7 Design, Oppo Find N7 Specifications, Oppo Find N7 Launch
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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