Oppo's Find N7 is shaping up to be an interesting device. The upcoming foldable from Oppo, is already said to get a different main display layout, which ditches its traditional tall form factor for a wider and shorter panel similar to the older Find N2. Following several leaks, new details have emerged about the unannounced foldable's design, its display specifications and rear camera setup. A recent leak revealed that the phone will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset.

Oppo Find N7 Design, Display and Camera Details Revealed in New Leak

The Oppo Find N7, according to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station, will have a different design compared to previous models. The tipster, who claims to have exclusive information about the same, stated that the phone will have a 2nm chipset. He also revealed additional details about the foldable's design, its rear cameras and hinge.

The tipster claims that the Oppo Find N7 will have a 7.6-inch display with a seamless hinge solution to avoid the crease commonly found on foldables. The source also says the engineering sample used a Samsung-made display. The foldable is also said to have a slim overall design and a lightweight body, but no dimensions were revealed.

The Find N7 will reportedly have a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. These will be accompanied by a 3-megapixel multispectral sensor. The camera system will retain Hasselblad's imaging system, which is present on other Find X series models.

A previous report also emphasised Oppo's focus on a crease-free display and a wider layout for its upcoming bookstyle foldable. The report stated that the Oppo Find N7 will be the company's first wide-folding handset. It also claimed that the rear camera module will get a redesign and switch from the typical circular layout to a horizontal one.

An older report also stated that the Oppo Find N7 will be launched in the first quarter of 2027 in China. It would get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset and have a 6,500mAh battery. The current-gen Oppo Find N6 has an 8.12-inch main display and a 6.62-inch cover display, which results in a taller cover display layout and a squarish main display. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.