Oppo Find N6 was launched in China earlier this year as the company's flagship foldable. Soon after its arrival, rumours regarding its successor started surfacing online. Expected to be launched early next year as the Oppo Find N7, it is said to arrive as the company's first wide-folding smartphone. A tipster has now shared new details regarding the rumoured Oppo Find N7's design and display. The phone is said to boast a similar display technology to this year's Oppo Find N6. Moreover, the tech firm will reportedly unveil the handset with a redesigned rear camera module.

Oppo Find N7 Design, Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) claims that the Oppo Find N7 will be launched with a creaseless foldable display on the inside, owing to the same display technology as the Oppo Find N6. Moreover, the rumoured Oppo Find N7 will reportedly be unveiled as the company's first wide-folding handset. For the new aspect ratio, the tech firm is said to equip the foldable with a horizontal rear camera module, unlike the circular camera island found on its predecessor.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo Find N7 is said to be powered by the unreleased octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipset from Qualcomm, which could be built on a 2nm process. The handset will reportedly be equipped with a 7.6-inch foldable display on the inside, along with a 5.5-inch cover display. The company is expected to source the panel from either Samsung Display or BOE.

Moreover, the Oppo Find N7 will reportedly be launched in China in the first quarter of 2027. If this is true, it might arrive months after the launch of Apple's first foldable and Samsung's first wide-folding handset, which are expected to sport a similar aspect ratio.

The phone might succeed the Oppo Find N6, which was launched in China on March 17 at a starting price of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,34,200) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. To recap, the handset is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It sports an 8.12-inch foldable OLED display and a 6.62-inch AMOLED cover screen. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging.