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Oppo Find N7 Tipped to Launch as Firm's First Wide-Folding Handset With Find N6's Crease-Free Screen

Oppo Find N7 is expected to be launched in China in the first-quarter of 2027.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 June 2026 13:53 IST
Oppo Find N7 Tipped to Launch as Firm's First Wide-Folding Handset With Find N6's Crease-Free Screen

Oppo Find N6 sports an 8.12-inch foldable screen

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find N7 is tipped to feature a 7.6-inch foldable display
  • Oppo Find N7 could be powered by a Snapdragon chipset
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
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Oppo Find N6 was launched in China earlier this year as the company's flagship foldable. Soon after its arrival, rumours regarding its successor started surfacing online. Expected to be launched early next year as the Oppo Find N7, it is said to arrive as the company's first wide-folding smartphone. A tipster has now shared new details regarding the rumoured Oppo Find N7's design and display. The phone is said to boast a similar display technology to this year's Oppo Find N6. Moreover, the tech firm will reportedly unveil the handset with a redesigned rear camera module.

Oppo Find N7 Design, Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) claims that the Oppo Find N7 will be launched with a creaseless foldable display on the inside, owing to the same display technology as the Oppo Find N6. Moreover, the rumoured Oppo Find N7 will reportedly be unveiled as the company's first wide-folding handset. For the new aspect ratio, the tech firm is said to equip the foldable with a horizontal rear camera module, unlike the circular camera island found on its predecessor.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo Find N7 is said to be powered by the unreleased octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipset from Qualcomm, which could be built on a 2nm process. The handset will reportedly be equipped with a 7.6-inch foldable display on the inside, along with a 5.5-inch cover display. The company is expected to source the panel from either Samsung Display or BOE.

Moreover, the Oppo Find N7 will reportedly be launched in China in the first quarter of 2027. If this is true, it might arrive months after the launch of Apple's first foldable and Samsung's first wide-folding handset, which are expected to sport a similar aspect ratio.

The phone might succeed the Oppo Find N6, which was launched in China on March 17 at a starting price of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,34,200) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. To recap, the handset is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It sports an 8.12-inch foldable OLED display and a 6.62-inch AMOLED cover screen. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging.

OPPO Find N6

OPPO Find N6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent design and built quality
  • Hinge feels solid
  • Bright LTPO OLED display
  • Decent battery life
  • Dependable cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Oppo AI Pen not included
  • Limited availability
  • Speaker quality could be better
Read detailed OPPO Find N6 review
Display (Primary) 8.12-inch
Cover Display 6.62-inch
Cover Resolution 1140x2616 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2480x2248 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo Find N7, Oppo, Oppo Find N7 Design, Oppo Find N7 Specifications, Oppo Find N6
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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