As Apple turns 50, Apple Authorised Reseller Imagine Store has announced a range of limited-period offers on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models in India. The sale brings down the effective prices of several premium products in the Cupertino-based tech giant's lineup through a mix of instant discounts, bank cashback, and exchange bonus options. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is available at a significantly reduced effective price, alongside offers on the iPhone 17, iPad (11th Gen), and various Apple Watch models.

Apple Turns 50: Offers on MyImagine Store

The iPhone 17 Pro Max with 256GB storage is listed at an MRP of Rs. 1,49,900. The effective price drops to Rs. 1,02,900 as part of the sale. This is achieved through a combination of Rs. 1,000 instant discount and Rs. 4,000 bank cashback. There is also an exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000, along with an additional exchange value of up to Rs. 36,000 on eligible models.

The iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) is also included in the sale, bringing its effective price down to Rs. 89,900 with similar exchange and cashback offers, although it does not get the instant discount benefit.

Moving on, the iPhone 17 is available in two storage variants. The 256GB model, originally priced at Rs. 82,900, sees its net effective price drop to Rs. 37,900, while the 512GB variant, with an MRP of Rs. 1,02,900, is available at an effective sale price of Rs. 57,900. The price breakdown includes an instant discount of Rs. 1,000, Rs. 3,000 bank cashback, and a Rs. 6,000 exchange bonus, along with an exchange value of up to Rs. 35,000.

The iPhone Air is also part of the sale, with the 256GB variant available at a net effective price of Rs. 56,900, while the 512GB model is priced at Rs. 76,900 after discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses.

The online retailer says customers can also opt for no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months, with instalments beginning at Rs. 3,413.

The iPad (2025) is also part of the anniversary sale. The Wi-Fi variant with 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 34,900 but can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 31,900. Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi + Cellular model with the same storage sees its price reduced from Rs. 49,900 to Rs. 46,900.

Meanwhile, the iPad Pro (M5) lineup also sees price cuts. The 11-inch (256GB, Wi-Fi) model is available at an effective price of Rs. 94,900, while the 13-inch variant drops to Rs. 1,24,900.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is available at an effective price of Rs. 84,400, down from its MRP of Rs. 89,900. The reduction includes a Rs. 2,500 instant discount and Rs. 3,000 bank cashback. Other models in the lineup are also discounted, with the Apple Watch Series 11 available at Rs. 43,400 and the Apple Watch SE 3 at Rs. 22,900 after offers.