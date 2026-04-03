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  • iPhone 17 Pro Max At Rs. 1,02,900 in Apple 50th Anniversary Sale; iPad, Watch Available With Offers

iPhone 17 Pro Max At Rs. 1,02,900 in Apple 50th Anniversary Sale; iPad, Watch Available With Offers

Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months, with instalments beginning at Rs. 3,413.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 April 2026 10:02 IST
iPhone 17 Pro Max At Rs. 1,02,900 in Apple 50th Anniversary Sale; iPad, Watch Available With Offers

iPhone 17 Pro Max (pictured) is currently available at a discount

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Highlights
  • Imagine Store offers Apple deals for the 50th anniversary
  • iPhone 17 Pro is available at an effective Rs. 89,900
  • Offers include cashback, discounts, and exchange bonuses
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As Apple turns 50, Apple Authorised Reseller Imagine Store has announced a range of limited-period offers on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models in India. The sale brings down the effective prices of several premium products in the Cupertino-based tech giant's lineup through a mix of instant discounts, bank cashback, and exchange bonus options. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is available at a significantly reduced effective price, alongside offers on the iPhone 17, iPad (11th Gen), and various Apple Watch models.

Apple Turns 50: Offers on MyImagine Store

The iPhone 17 Pro Max with 256GB storage is listed at an MRP of Rs. 1,49,900. The effective price drops to Rs. 1,02,900 as part of the sale. This is achieved through a combination of Rs. 1,000 instant discount and Rs. 4,000 bank cashback. There is also an exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000, along with an additional exchange value of up to Rs. 36,000 on eligible models.

The iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) is also included in the sale, bringing its effective price down to Rs. 89,900 with similar exchange and cashback offers, although it does not get the instant discount benefit.

Moving on, the iPhone 17 is available in two storage variants. The 256GB model, originally priced at Rs. 82,900, sees its net effective price drop to Rs. 37,900, while the 512GB variant, with an MRP of Rs. 1,02,900, is available at an effective sale price of Rs. 57,900. The price breakdown includes an instant discount of Rs. 1,000, Rs. 3,000 bank cashback, and a Rs. 6,000 exchange bonus, along with an exchange value of up to Rs. 35,000.

The iPhone Air is also part of the sale, with the 256GB variant available at a net effective price of Rs. 56,900, while the 512GB model is priced at Rs. 76,900 after discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses.

The online retailer says customers can also opt for no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months, with instalments beginning at Rs. 3,413.

The iPad (2025) is also part of the anniversary sale. The Wi-Fi variant with 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 34,900 but can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 31,900. Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi + Cellular model with the same storage sees its price reduced from Rs. 49,900 to Rs. 46,900.

Meanwhile, the iPad Pro (M5) lineup also sees price cuts. The 11-inch (256GB, Wi-Fi) model is available at an effective price of Rs. 94,900, while the 13-inch variant drops to Rs. 1,24,900.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is available at an effective price of Rs. 84,400, down from its MRP of Rs. 89,900. The reduction includes a Rs. 2,500 instant discount and Rs. 3,000 bank cashback. Other models in the lineup are also discounted, with the Apple Watch Series 11 available at Rs. 43,400 and the Apple Watch SE 3 at Rs. 22,900 after offers.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
iPhone Air

iPhone Air

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone Air review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
Apple Watch Series 11 GPS+Cellular

Apple Watch Series 11 GPS+Cellular

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Premium, comfortable design
  • Bright and sharp OLED display
  • Support for 5G connectivity
  • Longer battery life, fast charging
  • Bad
  • Not a major upgrade compared to Series 10
  • Features overlap with older models
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple Watch Series 11 GPS+Cellular review
Strap Colour Blue
Display Size 42mm
Compatible OS iOS 26
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Square
Display Type OLED Retina
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

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Further reading: Apple, IPhone, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPad 2025, iPad Pro M5, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Sale
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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iPhone 17 Pro Max At Rs. 1,02,900 in Apple 50th Anniversary Sale; iPad, Watch Available With Offers
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